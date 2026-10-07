10 Injured in Knife Attack at Polish School; 19-Year-Old Suspect Detained

Ten people suffered injuries in a knife and machete attack at a vocational school in Ostrołęka, northeastern Poland, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Reuters reported. Polish police detained the 19-year-old suspect, while authorities confirmed the recovery of a homemade explosive device from his backpack.

Machete Assault and Explosive Device Recovered at Vocational School

The incident unfolded around 0900 GMT at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka. According to Masovian Regional Governor Mariusz Frankowski, the wounded total included five students, two teachers, and two bystanders, alongside the 19-year-old perpetrator who inflicted self-harm during the episode. Reuters noted that nine individuals required hospital transport, though none sustained life-threatening injuries.

Local reporting from UA.News added that the suspect carried an improvised explosive device inside his backpack. National Prosecutor Dariusz Korneluk stated that smoke began billowing from the student’s bag while he stood inside a computer classroom. A teacher and students intervened by tossing the backpack out of a window, an action Korneluk suggested likely prevented a full detonation.

Bomb disposal experts responded to the scene to secure the explosive charges, as reported by Reuters. The Ostrołęka District Prosecutor’s Office initiated a formal investigation into attempted murder, with officials indicating that the legal classification of the case will expand as forensic and procedural actions proceed.

Police Apprehend Suspect After Students Barricade Classrooms

As the assault began, students initiated self-defense protocols by barricading themselves inside classrooms until emergency services evacuated them. Fire brigade spokesperson Adrian Stupski confirmed these defensive measures to state news channel TVP Info.

Poland School Stabbing: Knife Attack Leaves 7 Injured, Police Detain Suspect | WION Originals

Police apprehended the suspect approximately twenty minutes after the attack. Law enforcement authorities published a photograph on X showing the apprehended suspect lying face down in a wooded area, though other initial reports placed his discovery at a beach before hospital transport.

Town hall spokesperson Katarzyna Ogniewska confirmed that municipal authorities immediately closed all schools in Ostrołęka to secure the area and ensure the safety of local children. Ostrołęka Mayor Paweł Niewiadomski stated that local authorities brought the situation under control swiftly.

Photo: The Sunday Guardian

Incident Detail Reported Fact Date and Time Wednesday, October 7, 2026, around 0900 GMT Location Vocational School Complex No. 4, Ostrołęka, northeastern Poland Total Injured 10 individuals (5 students, 2 teachers, 2 bystanders, 1 suspect) Suspect Profile 19-year-old male student at the institution Weapons Involved Machete / sharp object and a homemade explosive device

Authorities Investigate Motive as School Attacks Remain Rare

Violent attacks within educational institutions remain rare in Poland. Reuters noted that the incident follows an isolated security concern in September, during which police detained a 13-year-old minor suspected of planning an assault after discovering a knife in their school bag.

Law enforcement and regional prosecutors continue to examine the events preceding the attack, while investigators work to establish a clear motive. The suspect remains under medical care for self-inflicted injuries and will face formal charges upon his discharge from the hospital.