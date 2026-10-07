Pedro Rodríguez announces retirement from professional football

Former Barcelona and Spain forward Pedro Rodríguez has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 39, bringing an end to a career spanning more than 15 years with major trophies in Spain, England, and Italy.

The veteran Spaniard shared his decision in a statement across his social media channels on Wednesday. After seasons filled with domestic and international silverware, the forward reflected on reaching the end of his playing days.

“I feel it is time.”

He added further gratitude for his journey in the sport, stating, “I leave proud of having lived my dream and of all the people who stood by my side to make it a reality. Thank you, football, for making me so happy.”

Photo: sportstar.thehindu.com

From the Camp Nou Academy to Global Trophies

Pedro began his senior career at Barcelona, rising through the ranks to become an integral part of the club’s golden era under manager Pep Guardiola. During his time with the Catalan giants, he collected a staggering array of honours, including three Champions League titles, five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, three UEFA Super Cups, and two FIFA Club World Cups, according to details published by LaPresse.

His role in the club’s historic treble-winning campaigns is well-documented. He featured prominently in the 2011 side under Guardiola and repeated the feat in 2015 under Luis Enrique, cementing his status as a reliable scorer on the biggest European stages.

Across 794 club appearances, Pedro netted 197 goals before eventually seeking new challenges abroad.

🚨¡BOMBAZO INESPERADO! PEDRO RODRÍGUEZ SORPRENDIÓ A TODOS Anunciando Su DESTINO FINAL

Success in England and Italy

In 2015, Pedro departed Spain to join Premier League side Chelsea. Under the management of Antonio Conte, he added an English league title to his collection, alongside an FA Cup trophy during his tenure in London.

Following his stint in the Premier League, the forward moved to Italy. He spent time with Roma before crossing the city to Lazio, where he played his final five professional seasons before his departure after the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

International Glory with La Roja

On the international stage, Pedro was a vital component of Spain’s dominant generation that swept international football. He earned 65 caps for the senior national team, scoring 17 goals.

He represented his country at major tournaments, securing the ultimate prize by winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Two years later, he added a European Championship medal to his collection when Spain triumphed at UEFA Euro 2012.

Team / Era Key Honours Won Barcelona (2008–2015) 3x Champions League, 5x La Liga, 3x Copa del Rey, 3x UEFA Super Cup, 2x Club World Cup Chelsea (2015–2020) 1x Premier League, 1x FA Cup Spain National Team 1x FIFA World Cup (2010), 1x UEFA European Championship (2012)

With his retirement now confirmed, Pedro leaves behind a legacy as one of the most decorated Spanish footballers of his generation, having collected major trophies across three of Europe’s top leagues.