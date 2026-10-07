Prairie Rattlesnakes inhabit North Dakota parks and Grasslands

North Dakota harbors the prairie rattlesnake across a distinct range of southwestern terrain, national parks, and river corridors. While the state boasts the fewest snake species outside of Alaska and Hawaii, the presence of the prairie rattlesnake (Crotalus viridis) introduces a localized wildlife hazard for outdoor enthusiasts exploring the northern plains.

Badlands Terrain Within Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Theodore Roosevelt National Park represents one of the primary population concentrations for the prairie rattlesnake in North Dakota. These reptiles inhabit abandoned prairie dog burrows scattered throughout the park's Badlands, utilizing the underground structures and rugged topography for shade and natural shelter. Hikers traversing the park’s around 100 miles of trails must remain alert, as prairie rattlesnakes frequently rely on camouflage rather than auditory warnings to avoid human detection.

Geographic Expansion Across the Missouri River

A field study conducted by North Dakota State University in 2015 documented prairie rattlesnakes establishing populations east of the Missouri River, a region previously thought devoid of the species. Researchers observed the only known den containing 22 prairie rattlesnakes basking in the sun on the eastern side of the river. Physical examinations of the captured specimens confirmed the presence of healthy young snakes, large males, and pregnant females, proving that the species successfully travels the waterway to colonize new territory.

Rugged Slopes and Seasonal Overlap at Little Missouri State Park

Little Missouri State Park features rugged Badlands terrain and over 40 miles of trails winding through rocky, south-facing river bluffs along the Little Missouri River. Because the park operates on a seasonal schedule, peak visitor traffic directly overlaps with the months when prairie rattlesnakes display the highest levels of activity. Visitors exploring the narrow river valleys encounter optimal reptile habitat where the steep topography absorbs solar heat.

Open Country Along the Dakota Prairie Grasslands

The Little Missouri National Grasslands and the Cedar River National Grasslands form integral components of the Dakota Prairie Grasslands where rattlesnakes remain common. Spanning over one million acres, the Little Missouri National Grasslands encompasses the 144-mile Maah Daah Hey Trail, where hikers cross steep ledges and river bottom drops alongside frequent wildlife encounters. Meanwhile, the 6,717-acre Cedar River National Grasslands along the South Dakota border provides open plains, rolling hills, and dry gullies that support both small bird prey and avian predators such as red-tailed hawks.

River Valleys and Reservoir Shorelines

The upper reaches of the Cannonball River, originating in the southwestern Badlands and flowing toward the Missouri River, present rugged plateau and butte environments capable of supporting rattlesnake populations at elevated elevations. Similarly, artificial reservoirs such as Lake Oahe and Lake Sakakawea create extensive rocky shorelines that attract both anglers and reptiles. High water levels on these reservoirs can crowd rattlesnakes into compressed shoreline zones, leading to occasional encounters with campers and boaters.