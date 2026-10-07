MN Delegation Urges USDA to Provide LIP Relief for Turkey Virus Losses

Minnesota turkey growers lost over 2.2 million birds to avian metapneumovirus in 2024, prompting U.S. Representative Brad Finstad and the state’s congressional delegation to urge the USDA to include these losses under the Livestock Indemnity Program. The push seeks retroactive relief for producers who lacked commercial vaccines during the outbreaks.

aMPV Spreads via Vectors and Lacks Vaccines

Avian Metapneumovirus (aMPV): A virus affecting turkeys and other poultry, spreading via vector transmission.

A virus affecting turkeys and other poultry, spreading via vector transmission. Normal Mortality vs. Outbreak Thresholds: Federal assistance programs like the Livestock Indemnity Program require documented animal deaths that exceed standard, expected farm mortality rates.

Federal assistance programs like the Livestock Indemnity Program require documented animal deaths that exceed standard, expected farm mortality rates. Vector Management and Biosecurity: Even with strict biosecurity protocols maintained alongside veterinary professionals, producers faced flock losses due to the absence of commercially available vaccines during the initial wave.

Congressional Push for Livestock Indemnity Program Expansion

Congressman Brad Finstad, a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, led Minnesota’s Congressional Delegation in sending a formal letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. The lawmakers are asking the agency to recognize qualifying aMPV-related turkey mortality as eligible for assistance through the Livestock Indemnity Program. This federal initiative provides financial compensation to farmers and ranchers for animal deaths or injuries exceeding normal baseline levels.

The devastation hit the state’s agricultural sector hard throughout recent production cycles. Avian metapneumovirus wiped out more than 2.2 million birds in 2024 alone, continuing to threaten flocks in Minnesota, which stands as the nation’s leading turkey-producing state. Small and independent growers bore the brunt of the epidemic, sustaining repeated losses before effective immunizations reached the commercial market.

Lawmakers Urge Consistent Application of Administrative Precedent

Lawmakers emphasize that the USDA’s National Appeals Division has previously established significant administrative precedent regarding aMPV claims. These prior decisions acknowledge that the virus can qualify as an eligible disease when producers supply sufficient evidence proving it directly caused mortality beyond normal parameters. Rather than forcing individual producers through lengthy and costly administrative appeals, the delegation’s letter urges Secretary Rollins to apply this reasoning consistently across all pending and future claims.

Metric / Factor Reported Data Primary Affected State Minnesota (Leading U.S. Turkey Producer) Documented Mortality Over 2.2 million birds lost in 2024 alone Requested Federal Program USDA Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) Target Relief Window Retroactive coverage for 2024 and 2025 losses

Veterinary experts consulted during the outbreaks confirmed that producers strictly adhered to recommended biosecurity practices. Because vector transmission occurred and commercial vaccines were unavailable during the height of the crisis, growers could not reasonably prevent the mortality spikes.

Federal Relief Aims to Stabilize Poultry Production

The proposed federal relief aims to stabilize domestic poultry production, prevent supply chain inflation, and protect independent farm operations from permanent insolvency. The USDA has not yet formally announced whether it will grant the requested retroactive policy changes for the Livestock Indemnity Program.

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