Singapore Parliament passed the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill on October 7, 2026, criminalizing online sales and advertisements for non-compliant active mobility devices and introducing stiffer fines of up to $10,000 for unlicensed point-to-point transport drivers, as reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Fines Increase for Illegal Mobility Device Imports

Online marketplaces face new scrutiny to block non-compliant active mobility device listings, though foreign-based sellers without a local presence remain outside direct jurisdiction.

Penalties for illegal imports of power-assisted bicycles and motorised personal mobility devices double to a maximum fine of $10,000, up to 12 months in imprisonment, or both for individuals.

Corporate entities convicted of illegal mobility device imports face quadrupled fines up to $40,000, scaling regulatory pressure across distribution networks.

Legislative Crackdown on Digital Marketplaces and Unsafe Batteries

The legislative package directly targets the supply chain vulnerabilities that allow unsafe active mobility devices and incompatible batteries to reach end consumers. According to Yahoo News Singapore, members of Parliament pressed transport authorities during the October 7 sitting on how digital platforms will be policed. Lawmakers questioned whether the Land Transport Authority would rely on active monitoring or direct marketplace cooperation to purge dangerous listings.

Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng addressed these concerns by noting that while local platforms must comply with takedown directives, foreign-based sellers without a Singapore connection fall outside local legal reach. For those operations, traditional import controls remain the primary regulatory shield. The legislation explicitly prohibits fitting or using incompatible batteries in power-assisted bicycles and motorised personal mobility devices, responding directly to annual data from the Singapore Civil Defence Force citing 49 fires linked to active mobility devices in 2025.

Photo: The Straits Times

Stiffer Penalties for Unlicensed Transport Operators

Beyond personal mobility hardware, the newly passed bill escalates penalties for unlicensed point-to-point transportation services. As detailed by The Straits Times, drivers caught operating unlicensed vehicles for passenger transport face fines jumping from $3,000 to $10,000. Publishing, forwarding, or sharing advertisements for these illegal services on messaging platforms like Telegram is now a distinct offense.

To support investigative timelines, the statutory holding period for seized vehicles increases from one month to three months. This adjustment gives the Land Transport Authority necessary runway to build comprehensive prosecution files against illegal operators who undercut compliant taxi and private-hire fleets.

Photo: AsiaOne

Offense Category Previous Penalty Revised Penalty (Under New Bill) Illegal P2P Transport (Individual Driver) Up to $3,000 fine Up to $10,000 fine Illegal Import of PMDs/PABs (Individual) Up to $5,000 fine Up to $10,000 fine and/or 12 months imprisonment Illegal Import of PMDs/PABs (Corporate) Up to $10,000 fine Up to $40,000 fine Seized Vehicle Holding Period 1 month 3 months

Transition Timelines for Non-Compliant Hardware

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.