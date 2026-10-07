Sir James Goldsmith Warned Epstein Was a ‘Sexual Deviant’, The Guardian Reports

Sir James Goldsmith warned a confidant that Jeffrey Epstein was a “sexual deviant” recruiting children for illicit activities around 1987—two decades before federal law enforcement formally closed in on the sex offender, The Guardian reported.

The late British billionaire, knighted in 1976 and known as a prominent politician and financier, despised Epstein and instructed his circle to have nothing to do with him.

Epstein had longed for a billionaire’s lifestyle and cultivated the Goldsmith family’s friends, bankers, and business associates. Yet Sir James remained entirely wary. Couturier noted that Epstein functioned as a charmer and a talker who easily exploited the deep gullibility of wealthy elites insulated from reality. No one took decisive action against him during those early years.

Epstein Used South Carolina Island to Assault Teenager

Private jets, including a $10m Gulfstream owned by Goldsmith’s company, regularly utilized the island’s busy landing strip.

Epstein developed a lifelong fascination with Goldsmith, his family, and his fortune. Investigators examining intersections between the two men have explored whether Epstein utilized this South Carolina outpost. A woman identified as Jane Doe 4 claimed in four separate FBI interviews following Epstein’s 2019 arrest that he assaulted her on the island during the 1980s when she was a teenager. She further alleged that the man she knew as “Jeff” trafficked her to other men, including Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, skeptics—including Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, who told The Guardian he had no knowledge of Epstein visiting Hilton Head—have cited a lack of public travel records from that decade.

Entanglements with the British Elite and Continuing Legal Fallout

Despite his obsession with the family, Epstein was excluded from major family events, such as Jemima Goldsmith’s 1997 wedding to Imran Khan. His subsequent communications revealed bruised feelings as he watched the family from afar, occasionally disparaging family members and their associates in private texts and emails.