HG Insights bets on contextual intelligence to make agentic AI useful for GTM

HG Insights is betting heavily on Contextual Intelligence to make agentic AI actually useful for go-to-market teams, addressing widespread struggles to turn AI initiatives into tangible business outcomes by combining connected data, proprietary intelligence, and verified buyer signals.

Fragmented Data Blocks Enterprise AI Agent Deployment

Fragmented data remains a primary roadblock for enterprises trying to deploy operational AI agents, according to HG Insights leadership.

The company uses a specialized verification Small Language Model to clean, enrich, and correlate first-party data with 15 years of proprietary market insights.

By focusing on micro-level customer context rather than sheer signal volume, brands can reframe ideal customer profiles around specific business pains.

Why Fragmented Data Stalls Enterprise AI Agents

Many corporations invest heavily in agentic AI initiatives only to find themselves stalled by poor business outcomes. Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights, pointed out that fragmented data and insights represent the core hurdles preventing these tools from delivering value. While building an AI agent has become straightforward for most tech stacks, the underlying data foundation often lacks the depth required to make autonomous decisions actionable.

Kasturi noted that true Contextual Intelligence begins with a unified view of markets, accounts, and buyers. This foundation tracks historical metrics including spending habits, merger and acquisition announcements, funding rounds, and competitor shifts over time. Without this continuous tracking, AI agents operate in a vacuum, generating generic outreach rather than targeted revenue opportunities.

How Contextual Intelligence Transforms Account-Based Marketing

To overcome the limitations of broad demographic targeting, go-to-market teams are shifting away from rigid identifiers like company size or industry codes. Francis Brero, VP of AI Strategy at HG Insights, explained that traditional strategies relied on proxy data because technology simply could not process unstructured information at scale. AI changes that limitation entirely.

When a large healthcare enterprise like Pfizer transitions from one firewall provider to another in a specific region, standard intent data might miss the exact operational shift. Contextual intelligence captures that shift directly. Brero emphasized that this capability forces marketers to redefine their ideal customer profiles around specific operational pains rather than broad industry buckets.

Component Traditional GTM Approach HG Contextual Intelligence Approach Targeting Criteria NAICS codes and company size Identified business pain and active vendor displacement Data Processing Manual segmentation and proxy assumptions Agentic verification Small Language Model correlation Scoring Models Black-box predictive scoring Transparent, verifiable source-backed metrics

Copilots and AI Agents Automate Revenue Growth

Creating a data layer is only half the battle; go-to-market teams need functional tools to act on those insights. HG Insights supports this operational push through three distinct copilots: Market Analyzer, Data Studio, and Sales Copilot. These applications incorporate predictive scoring designed to eliminate the opaque scoring methods typical of most models.

Alongside these copilots, the platform deploys over one hundred automated AI agents capable of handling account research, expansion sizing, and draft outreach. A coordinating super-agent parses user requests, routes tasks to the appropriate specialized agents, and delivers synthesized information complete with verifiable citations. Enterprise users can access these capabilities directly through workplace collaboration platforms or embed them into custom applications via API.

Why Go-to-Market Execution Replaces Feature Parity

As software features become standard commodities across competitive markets, differentiation relies increasingly on how a brand communicates its value. Brero explained that when competitors easily match product updates, the primary commercial moat shifts toward go-to-market execution, messaging, and precise positioning.

Relying on third-party vendors to translate market context into customer messaging risks losing that unique voice. By keeping contextual translation in-house and powering it with proprietary intelligence layers, organizations can protect their core intellectual property and ensure their market outreach remains authentically aligned with buyer needs.