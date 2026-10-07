Defense attorneys representing Andrea Sempio in the 2007 Garlasco murder investigation visited the Pavia courthouse to review previously classified audio intercepts. The legal team announced that new contextual elements have emerged from the files as they prepare counter-arguments ahead of an October 18 deadline.

Defense Teams Execute Double-Filing Strategy in Pavia

Legal representatives Angela Taccia and Liborio Cataliotti arrived at the Pavia courthouse to inspect intercepted material previously classified as irrelevant by investigators. Speaking outside the judicial offices, Taccia confirmed that the review yielded interesting material that will help clarify the facts of the case involving the August 13, 2007, killing of Chiara Poggi.

The defense is currently finalizing a formal memo containing counter-deductions. This filing must be submitted by October 18 following a closure of investigations notice issued by the Pavia prosecutor’s office on September 28.

To mitigate potential technical failures or network disruptions, the defense confirmed a dual-submission protocol. Depositeremo telematicamente uno o due giorni prima del 18 (We will file electronically one or two days before the 18th), Taccia stated, adding that the team refuses to rely solely on electronic filing systems. Both defense attorneys will execute dual-submittals to guarantee procedural compliance.

Outlining the underlying legal philosophy of the defense, Taccia emphasized transparency within the judicial record: Se c’è qualcosa di opaco va accertato, per il bene della verità, non solo processuale ma anche fattuale, perché poi ci vanno di mezzo tutti. Il primo tra tutti, in questo momento, è Andrea Sempio (If there is something opaque, it must be verified for the sake of truth—not just procedural but factual truth—because everyone gets caught up in it. First among all, at this moment, is Andrea Sempio).

The 2017 Appellate Ruling on Ris Raw Data

Alongside the ongoing document review in Pavia, case files include a specific procedural measure signed on September 14, 2017, by Barbara Bellerio, then-president of the Milan Court of Appeal.

Milestone / Action Date Key Authority / Entity Core Focus Pavia Investigation Closure Notice September 28 Pavia Prosecutor’s Office Notification triggering defense memorandum deadline. Appellate Denial on Raw Data September 14, 2017 Barbara Bellerio, Milan Court of Appeal Addressed Ris Parma data-handling practices and bike pedal DNA traces. Defense Memo Deadline October 18 Andrea Sempio Defense Team Submission window for technical counter-deductions and intercept analysis.

The defense team plans to return to the courthouse in the coming days to finish listening to the remaining audio files before the impending deadline.