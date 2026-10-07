Jarno Widar wins Tre Valli Varesine amid intense rider transfer talks

On Tuesday, young Belgian rider Jarno Widar secured his first professional victory at Tre Valli Varesine, defeating Tom Pidcock and Matteo Jorgenson in a three-up sprint. As the professional cycling paddock gathered, transfer negotiations intensified with riders like Mikkel Frølich Honoré actively hunting for contracts.

Jarno Widar claimed his maiden professional victory at Tre Valli Varesine on Tuesday, outpacing Tom Pidcock and Matteo Jorgenson.

Mikkel Frølich Honoré remains active on the transfer market, seeking a new team contract following an injury return and an expected departure from EF Education-EasyPost.

Team management, including Visma Lease a Bike’s Marc Reef and UAE Team Emirates’ Mauro Gianetti, addressed ongoing roster strategies and target acquisitions such as Paul Seixas.

Jarno Widar Claims Breakthrough Victory Ahead of Il Lombardia

Tuesday saw Jarno Widar claim his first professional win at Tre Valli Varesine. The young Belgian beat the vastly more experienced Tom Pidcock and Matteo Jorgenson to the line in a three-up sprint after the trio broke free of the peloton in the final 15 kilometers of racing. dnlbenson.substack.com reported that the win marked a significant moment in Widar’s career, establishing him as a potential suitor for Il Lombardia.

Beyond the race finish, the paddock served as a focal point for team strategy and rider recruitment. Mauro Gianetti provided updates on Tadej Pogačar’s aims for next season, while discussions continued regarding long-term transfer target Paul Seixas. Marc Reef from Visma Lease a Bike also weighed in on the team’s reported interest in Seixas, stating, I think that we’d be a really good team for him.

Jarno Widar – Interview at the finish – Tre Valli Varesine 2026

Mikkel Frølich Honoré Hunts for a 2027 Contract

Amid the tactical developments at the race, Mikkel Frølich Honoré addressed his ongoing search for a team for next season. The Dane discussed his storming end to the campaign, his return from injury, and his likely departure from EF Education-EasyPost. Honoré provided an open look into the pressures riders face when searching for a contract during the autumn transfer window.

Rider / Executive Affiliation Current Status / Development Jarno Widar Unspecified / Young Belgian Won Tre Valli Varesine in a three-up sprint; potential Il Lombardia contender. Mikkel Frølich Honoré EF Education-EasyPost Returning from injury; seeking a new team contract for the upcoming season. Marc Reef Visma Lease a Bike Confirmed team interest in transfer target Paul Seixas. Mauro Gianetti UAE Team Emirates Provided operational updates regarding Tadej Pogačar’s targets for next season.

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