Robson Green’s The Northumbria Mysteries confirms BBC air date, Radio Times reports

Robson Green stars as Joe Ruby in The Northumbria Mysteries, a new eight-episode BBC crime drama pairing an ex-convict with an Oxford-educated detective against the sweeping Northumberland coastline, Radio Times reported.

The series is set to arrive on BBC One at 2pm on Friday 23 October 2026. A partial boxset release on BBC iPlayer will make the first four episodes available to stream on launch day.

The Northumbria Mysteries Launch Details

Release Date: Friday 23 October 2026 on BBC One at 2pm.

Friday 23 October 2026 on BBC One at 2pm. Streaming: First four episodes land on BBC iPlayer on launch day.

First four episodes land on BBC iPlayer on launch day. Cast & Characters: Robson Green as Joe Ruby and Liz White as DI Rose O’Connell.

An Unlikely Detective Partnership

The eight-episode series features a classic odd-couple pairing. Joe Ruby is a jack-of-all-trades and former convict with links to the criminal underworld, whose life has been shaped by mistakes, regrets, and missed opportunities. He is paired with DI Rose O’Connell, played by Liz White, a rarefied intellectual and Oxford-educated detective with a brilliant mind and an ice-cool disposition.

Photo: thekillingtimestv.wordpress.com

The drama utilizes the striking regional landscape as a core element. On filming in the region he hails from, Robson Green stated to BBC News that the landmarks are “absolutely astonishing and give us all comfort when we’re there and I think that will really, really help the drama.” He added that Northumberland itself functions as a principal character.

BBC Initiative Boosts North East Investment and Production

The Northumbria Mysteries is part of the BBC’s North East Creative Cluster. The initiative is intended to boost investment, production activity, and skills in the English region. Production brings Robson Green back to the BBC following his work on ITV’s Grantchester. Green remains known to recent audiences as DI Geordie Keating, a role he is set to reprise for Grantchester‘s eleventh and final series in 2027. Co-star Liz White is familiar to viewers from her roles in Life on Mars as WPC Annie Cartwright, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, and Call the Midwife.

Element Detail Network BBC One / BBC iPlayer Premiere Date Friday 23 October 2026 (2pm) Format Eight-episode series (first four on iPlayer at launch) Leading Cast Robson Green and Liz White

First Four Episodes Arrive on BBC iPlayer October 23

While the first four episodes arrive on BBC iPlayer simultaneously with the terrestrial broadcast on Friday 23 October, the rollout schedule for the remaining episodes has not yet been confirmed by the BBC. The series occupies an afternoon slot on BBC One at 2pm. Additional details regarding the full transmission schedule are expected closer to the launch date.