Ines Losada and Tinons Munar Galmes Reunite as Colorado Volleyball Teammates

University of Colorado volleyball player Ines Losada and Tinons Munar Galmes reunited in Boulder, returning to the same court and shared living arrangements after years of playing together for Spain’s national team.

From Spanish Youth Camps to the Flatirons

Long before wearing Colorado across their chests, Ines Losada and Tinons Munar Galmes built a foundation together representing Spain’s national team. Meeting at age 13, the pair spent crucial adolescent years navigating international competition and living away from home. What started as athletic camaraderie quickly evolved into a trusted sisterhood.

When their collegiate journeys began, the Atlantic Ocean temporarily separated them. Munar Galmes made the jump to the United States in 2024, starting at Florida A&M before transferring to Washington State. Losada arrived in Colorado in 2025, immediately confronting the dual challenge of mastering a new team and adapting to an entirely new language and lifestyle.

“I learned [English] here,” Losada said regarding her linguistic and cultural transition during her opening semester. “I had to get used to how people speak, the coaches, the games, everything.”

Recruiting Boulder from Within

While Losada entrenched herself in the Buffaloes’ culture, Munar Galmes sought a new environment for her collegiate volleyball experience. The connection remained unbroken across state lines, with Losada actively advocating for her friend to the Colorado coaching staff while providing an honest appraisal of the program’s internal health.

“Having one of my closest friends experience [Colorado] before me helped me make the decision so fast,” Munar Galmes said. “She would tell me how the culture here is healthy and how playing with each other is fun.”

Athlete Initial U.S. Destination Current Program Shared History Ines Losada University of Colorado (2025) University of Colorado Spain National Team / Childhood Teammates Tinons Munar Galmes Florida A&M (2024) / Washington State University of Colorado Spain National Team / Roommates

The reunion extends beyond the hardwood. Once again sharing a living space, the duo relies on an innate familiarity to steady themselves against the volatile demands of Division I athletics. That foundational trust allows them to read each other’s competitive frustrations instantly.

“I know what to tell [Munar Galmes] when she’s mad. She knows how to treat me when I’m mad,” Losada said. “It’s nice to have someone that trusts you 100% right next to you.”

Chasing a Final Four Berth

With their collegiate timelines temporarily re-aligned in Boulder, the pair acknowledges the fleeting nature of elite athletic partnerships. Rather than viewing the reunion as a comfortable conclusion, both players have shifted their focus entirely toward postseason execution.

“We don’t know if we are going to have this opportunity of playing together again,” Losada said, emphasizing their urgency on the court.

Having secured personal and geographic stability in the shadow of the Flatirons, the Spanish duo’s sights are firmly set on an extended run through the NCAA Tournament bracket.

“Our goal is the Final Four,” Munar Galmes said.

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