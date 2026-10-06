Danny Hatchard responds to fan reactions over EastEnders baby plot

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Digital Spy reported that EastEnders actor Danny Hatchard responded publicly to fan reactions surrounding a dramatic baby storyline involving his character Lee Carter and on-screen sister Nancy Carter, following an episode that dropped early on BBC iPlayer before its BBC One broadcast.

The Bottom Line

Danny Hatchard posted a satirical TikTok video referencing Pretty Little Liars to poke fun at viewer shock over the sibling baby plot.

The storyline revealed that Nancy is carrying a surrogate baby for Lee and his partner Jess, using Jess’s egg and Lee’s sperm.

Lee faces further complications off-screen, fielding tense phone calls from Jess despite telling his mother Linda that Jess had left him.

Danny Hatchard’s TikTok Response to Fan Frenzy

The latest EastEnders episodes delivered a major shock when Linda Carter discovered that her daughter Nancy was pregnant with Lee Carter’s child. Digital Spy reported that the storyline took an immediate twist on BBC iPlayer ahead of its standard television transmission, revealing a surrogacy arrangement rather than an incestuous scandal. Nancy agreed to carry the child to help Lee and his partner, Jess, who struggled to conceive on their own.

Following the intense viewer reaction, actor Danny Hatchard took to TikTok to address the pearl-clutching audience head-on. In the video, Hatchard reads a book, looks at his phone with a worried expression, and checks both shoulders. The clip featured the caption, “So your sister’s having your baby? You’ve got some explaining to do – A,” directly mirroring the mysterious antagonist from the teen drama series Pretty Little Liars.

The Truth Behind the Carter Family Surrogacy Plot

While the initial scenes left Linda Carter disgusted and confused, the narrative quickly clarified the medical and emotional reality of the arrangement. Nancy stepped in as a surrogate to give Lee and Jess the family they desperately wanted, using a fertilized embryo created with Jess’s egg and Lee’s sperm.

However, the domestic peace in Albert Square remains fragile. Lee has been concealing friction in his personal life, initially claiming to his mother that Jess had walked out on him. Contradicting this claim, a tense phone call at the end of the episode revealed a different dynamic. Lee snapped into the receiver, stating, “Why are you calling me? I ain’t telling you where I am. Listen, my family and this baby are nothing to do with you anymore. Don’t call me again, Jess.”

Upcoming Episodes and Broadcast Schedule

EastEnders broadcasts Monday through Thursday at 7:30 pm on BBC One. Viewers opting for digital-first viewing can catch episodes on BBC iPlayer, where new installments drop early at 6 am ahead of the evening television schedule.