BenQ W2720i Projector Review Finds Mixed Contrast and Motion Performance

The BenQ W2720i home theater projector delivers mixed performance for movie enthusiasts, struggling with unremarkable contrast that leaves dark scenes washed out while failing to remove judder from standard 60Hz sources and its built-in Android TV dongle, according to a technical review published by RTINGS.com.

Contrast Limitations and Black Level Performance in Dark Rooms

Projector evaluations often hinge on how well hardware manages dynamic range in controlled environments. In testing by RTINGS.com, the BenQ W2720i struggles with native contrast. Dark scenes lack depth, appearing visibly washed out, while bright scenes occasionally miss the punchy dimensionality seen in competing home theater projectors.

Despite these black level shortcomings, the hardware does manage adequate baseline brightness. This output allows images to maintain decent punch when viewed in a completely dark room. Color handling fares better than contrast performance. Outside of notably cool-looking whites, the projector delivers strong color vibrancy across most cinematic content, largely respecting the original filmmaker’s color grading straight out of the box.

Motion Handling Discrepancies Across Different Source Devices

Motion processing on the W2720i presents a fragmented user experience depending entirely on the hardware feeding the HDMI port. When connected to source devices capable of matching their output frame rate to the native content—such as an Apple TV running with Match Frame Rate enabled—the projector successfully removes judder, resulting in smooth motion delivery.

However, that fluidity vanishes when switching to standard inputs. The projector fails to remove judder from 60Hz sources like traditional cable boxes. The same judder and choppy motion persist when using the projector’s included Android TV dongle.

Observers sensitive to single-chip digital micromirror device artifacts will also note a subtle rainbow effect inherent to the unit’s DLP projection technology. The system provides no onboard settings or calibration tools to mitigate or reduce this visual artifact.

Acoustic Profile During Quiet Cinematic Sequences

Thermal management and fan acoustics often plague high-brightness compact projection systems, forcing cooling fans to ramp up during demanding rendering tasks. Fortunately, the BenQ W2720i runs quietly during operation. Users will not find themselves distracted by fan noise or mechanical whirring during quiet, atmospheric scenes in films.