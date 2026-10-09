Why the Toronto Blue Jays Should Trade Louis Varland

As the Toronto Blue Jays weigh their roster direction, analysts argue that the club should trade reliever Louis Varland while his market value remains at a peak. Reporting highlights Varland’s metrics alongside the extreme volatility of relief pitching across Major League Baseball.

Evaluating Varland’s Metrics and Contract Value

Louis Varland turned in a campaign where he was arguably the best reliever in baseball. According to data from Baseball Savant, Varland finished in the 96th percentile in K%, the 94th percentile in GB%, and the 96th percentile in barrels allowed at just 3.7 percent. His 1.27 ERA was backed by a 2.37 xERA that sat in the 99th percentile.

Beyond his performance, Varland’s contract structure boosts his trade appeal. As a “Super Two” player, he is eligible for arbitration this offseason and remains under club control with four years of arbitration ahead before hitting free agency in 2030. MLB Trade Rumors projects his 2027 salary in the $4M ballpark, presenting a bargain for acquiring teams.

Roster Needs and the Volatility of Relief Pitching

Despite Varland’s output, the Blue Jays face roster deficiencies that a trade could address. Toronto needs offense, especially power, and starting pitching. The club featured one batter, Kazuma Okamoto, who hit more than 15 home runs. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Dylan Cease finished the season on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Player Role Key Metric / Status Louis Varland Reliever 1.27 ERA, 99th percentile xERA Dylan Cease Starting Pitcher 5.5 fWAR, finished season on IL Spencer Miles Reliever 6-0 record, 1.71 ERA in relief roles

History shows that bullpen arms carry volatility. Relievers can experience performance declines or succumb to injuries due to high-velocity workloads. Jordan Romano is a recent example in Toronto, who pitched 13.2 innings with a 6.59 ERA in 2024. Across the league, relievers who saved 30 or more games in 2025 saw a 43% decline in saves by 2026 due to injuries, ineffectiveness, and role changes.

Historical Comparables and In-House Replacements

Trading a closer can yield prospect returns. A recent parallel occurred when the San Diego Padres traded prospect Leo De Vries to acquire closer Mason Miller. By capitalizing on Varland’s value now, Toronto could secure other needs.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Furthermore, relievers frequently emerge from unexpected places. Four of the eleven relievers who notched 30-plus saves in 2026 had little to no prior closing experience. The Blue Jays may already possess an internal heir apparent in Spencer Miles. Initially arriving as a Rule 5 pick, Miles excelled in multiple relief appearances, posting a 6-0 record with a 1.71 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.