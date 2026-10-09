Yoo Hyun-jo takes solo lead at HJ Junggongup-Dongbu Construction

KLPGA Tour standout Yoo Hyun-jo carded 11 birdies without a single bogey to finish round two of the HJ Junggongup-Dongbu Construction Championship with 22 points, jumping from 12th place into a solo lead of 34 points under the modified Stableford scoring format.

The Bottom Line

Leaderboard Shift: Yoo Hyun-jo posted 22 points on October 9, 2026, at the Aceone Country Club in Yangsan, South Korea, reaching a total of 34 points to claim sole possession of first place.

Yoo Hyun-jo posted 22 points on October 9, 2026, at the Aceone Country Club in Yangsan, South Korea, reaching a total of 34 points to claim sole possession of first place. Field Casualties: Season front-runner Seo Gyo-rim missed the cut entirely after finishing tied for 79th with 9 total points.

Unrelenting Iron Play Drives the Second Round Surge

When the second round commenced at the par-72 Aceone Country Club in Gyeongsangnam-do, Yoo capitalized immediately on the tournament’s aggressive scoring architecture. The modified Stableford layout awards 5 points for eagles, 2 points for birdies, zero for pars, and subtracts 1 point for bogeys alongside 3 points for double bogeys or worse.

이렇게까지 잘 칠 줄은 몰랐다. 처음부터 5개 홀 연속 버디를 잡으면서 흐름이 끊기지 않도록 조심했다, Yoo stated following her bogey-free round, noting that she did not expect such an explosive scorecard after waking up at 4:00 AM due to lingering jet lag from her recent appearance at the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii. Her round included five consecutive birdies from the 1st through the 5th holes, netting 10 points before she even reached the sixth green.

Photo: fnnews.com

Chasing a Second Title Amid a Packed Leaderboard

Yoo enters the weekend holding a razor-thin 1-point advantage over Han Ah-reum, who sits in second place with 33 points after adding 17 points via nine birdies and a single bogey during the second round. Meanwhile, defending champion Kim Min-sol slipped from third to eighth place after managing only 10 additional points through a round that featured seven birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey.

Rank Player Round 2 Performance Total Points 1 Yoo Hyun-jo 11 Birdies (0 Bogeys) 34 2 Han Ah-reum 9 Birdies (1 Bogey) 33 3 Kim Min-sun – 31 4 Seo Eo-jin – 28 5 Lee Ye-won – 27 8 Kim Min-sol 7 Birdies, 1 Bogey, 1 Double 25

The statistical divide across the leaderboard highlights the volatility of the modified Stableford system. While players like Kim Min-sun (31 points) and Seo Eo-jin (28 points) maintained upward momentum, elite consistency elsewhere in the field vanished. Seo Gyo-rim, who leads the KLPGA tour this season with four victories alongside top standing in both the Target points and average stroke categories, failed to adjust to the aggressive scoring metrics. Finishing with a cumulative 9 points, Seo stalled out at a tied-79th placement, resulting in an early exit via the cut line.

A Milestone Departure and the Weekend Trajectory

As the tournament progresses past the 36-hole threshold, the narrative extends beyond the top of the leaderboard. Alongside the fierce competition for the 1 billion won total purse, the event marked a permanent transition for veteran competitor Jang Su-yeon. The four-time KLPGA winner and former national team representative officially concluded her professional playing career at the conclusion of the day’s round.

With Jang stepping away from active competition and the field narrowing around the top five contenders—including Lee Ye-won sitting in fifth place with 27 points—Yoo turns her focus toward securing her second trophy of the 2026 campaign. Having swept the target and lowest stroke awards last season after claiming the 2024 Rookie of the Year honors, Yoo stands positioned to translate her current iron-shot accuracy into a decisive weekend finish.