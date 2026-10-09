Devon Pritchard Outlines Nintendo Strategy and Zelda Anniversary

Nintendo of America President Devon Pritchard outlined her master plan for the gaming giant in September 2026, pointing to the momentum of the Switch 2 and a massive multimedia push for the 40th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda franchise. Speaking at the Variety Entertainment & Technology Summit in Los Angeles, Pritchard detailed how the company’s hardware advantage and upcoming partnerships are reshaping its strategy across consoles, theme parks, and cinema.

Capitalizing on Hardware Lifecycle Advantages

Having taken over the presidency from Doug Bowser in January, Pritchard steps into her role with a distinct market advantage. Released in June 2025, the Nintendo Switch 2 has already surpassed 23 million units sold globally. That strong trajectory places the hardware comfortably ahead of competitors like Xbox and PlayStation, both of which remain anchored near the tail ends of their respective console generations.

The system’s upgraded processing power and improved graphics have allowed developers to experiment with gameplay styles unavailable on the original Switch. Those capabilities are what lured Activision back to Nintendo hardware. This fall, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 arrives on the Switch 2 alongside PlayStation and Xbox versions, marking a pivotal test for whether Nintendo’s latest ecosystem can successfully host fast-paced, high-end action titles.

Nintendo’s broader software catalog continues to balance broad demographic appeal. Ranging from first-party hits like Mario Kart World to third-party offerings such as Resident Evil Requiem, the platform aims to sustain its traditional multi-generational audience. Upcoming releases include the role-playing game Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and the cozy simulation Pokémon Pokopia.

Meanwhile, the looming November arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI poses an open question for the platform. While the Switch 2 possesses the technical horsepower to run the M-rated blockbuster, Pritchard declined to confirm whether the title is bound for Nintendo’s hardware, telling Variety that such announcements rest with the publishers.

Multiplying Touchpoints Through the Zelda Anniversary

Beyond hardware sales, Nintendo is banking heavily on intellectual property expansion, spearheaded by the 40th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda franchise. Pritchard highlighted the upcoming live-action Zelda film—slated for an April 2027 release in partnership with Sony Pictures—as a primary driver for introducing the franchise to new audiences.

“Those partnerships and touchpoints with companies like Sony and Sony Pictures around how we can bring those experiences more broadly to not only our current players and fans but to new ones, I think that’s one of the most exciting things for us over the next few years,” Pritchard told Variety.

The anniversary celebration also features a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time—the only high-profile game brave enough to go up against the November launch window for GTA 6—alongside a themed concert series and dedicated hardware. Pritchard noted that the strategy focuses on unifying long-time enthusiasts and newcomers under the broader universe of Link and Zelda.

That cross-media approach extends to physical entertainment spaces. When asked about updating Universal’s Super Nintendo World theme parks with Zelda attractions alongside existing Mario and Donkey Kong infrastructure, Pritchard emphasized a strict policy of organic integration, noting that any additions must remain deliberate and thoughtful.