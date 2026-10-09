Pixel Watch 4 gets $200 price drop at Best Buy

The Pixel Watch 4 is seeing a steep 45% price drop, bringing the 41mm LTE model down by $200 to $249 from its original $449 price point.

Best Buy Clearance and Remaining Inventory Constraints

Shoppers looking to secure the discounted wearable face immediate stock limitations. Best Buy is selling out of most available configurations for the 41mm size. The last remaining Pixel Watch 4 LTE variant accessible at the $249 promotional price is specifically the Matte Black Case model outfitted with the Obsidian Band. Buyers who prefer a larger footprint are not entirely locked out of the promotion, however. The 41mm variant shares shelf space with a similarly structured price cut on the larger chassis.

Pricing Parity on the 45mm LTE Configuration

Consumers seeking a larger display format can bypass the inventory bottleneck of the smaller model. The 45mm LTE Pixel Watch 4 is receiving the exact same $200 markdown. This parallel discount reduces the larger wearable’s cost from its standard retail baseline down to $299.

The Hardware Trade-Off Against Newer Generations

The hardware landscape introduces a strategic purchasing decision for consumers weighing older inventory against newer releases. The Pixel Watch 5 currently occupies the primary flagship slot as the newer object on the wrist. Yet, hardware specifications and everyday performance metrics between the two generations remain closely aligned. Because the generational gaps are incremental, picking up the heavily discounted Pixel Watch 4 presents a more compelling price-to-performance ratio for buyers unwilling to pay full MSRP for the latest iteration.