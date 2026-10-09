Long Beach Prepares for Severe Storms and Coastal Flooding

Coastal communities are bracing for severe weather conditions as southern swells and the incoming threat of Hurricane Rachel prompt emergency alerts and active safety warnings, Spectrum News reported this week.

Preparing Vulnerable Coastlines for Heavy Storms

Under a deceptively clear Thursday sky in Long Beach, city officials began staging resources for a turbulent weekend shift in weather. While the immediate outlook featured bright sunshine, local emergency services warned that conditions are expected to deteriorate by Sunday, probably Monday.

“Ahorita está el sol, todo se ve bien, pero igual el domingo, probablemente lunes, vamos a ver unas tormentas. Entonces, si han sido impactados antes, por favor prepárense,” stated Melanie Miller, spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department.

To mitigate potential damage, the municipality has made sandbags available to residents through the upcoming Tuesday, especially for those living in areas with a danger of flooding.

Navigating Hazardous Surf and Rip Currents

The danger extends beyond the land. Strong rip currents and wave patterns have forced safety officials to issue advisories.

“La playa sí está abierta ahorita, pero les estamos recomendando al público que, con las diferentes olas y el rip tide que está pasando, por favor tengan cuidado y no se pongan en la situación que van a necesitar un rescate,” Miller added.

The National Weather Service has maintained a coastal flood advisory vigente until two in the afternoon on Tuesday. Forecasters note that swells originating from the south—including those generated by Hurricane Rachel—present a hazard to vulnerable beaches.

Tracking the Path of Hurricane Rachel

Meteorologists continue to analyze how it could affect California in the coming days. While there is still uncertainty regarding the trajectory of the hurricane, emergency response teams are prepared for the weekend, when the strongest days of storms are expected.

Authorities urge residents to remain attentive to weather conditions and take precautions against possible flooding.

Digital News Coverage and Updates

Reporting by Tania Martín for Spectrum Noticias includes an invitation for readers to visit the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. Followers can find relevant news covering New York, the rest of the country, Latin America, and the world by clicking the provided link to access the channel, where users can also express reactions using an emoji.