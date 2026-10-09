Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers Examine Donald Trump Statements

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the current political climate on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling viewers that “there’s just so much lying and stealing” that it creates a persistent headache.

Monologue Highlights and Broken Promises on Gas Prices

During his broadcast, Kimmel turned his attention to a recent rally where Trump declared, “I always do what I say. Kimmel countered this assertion by broadcasting a flashback to a previous year when Trump asserted that gasoline prices would drop below $2 per gallon. Accompanied by a buzzer sound and a red X on screen, Kimmel noted that the actual average price of gasoline sits at $4.36, prompting the remark that “a lot of people don’t know, the word ‘bullshit’ has a ‘b’ in it,” according to reporting from Mashable.”

Parody Assistants and Stage Interruption

In a separate comedic segment from late September, Kimmel’s monologue featured an unexpected interruption by a character parodying Natalie Harp, Trump’s executive assistant known for supplying him with printed articles and social media posts. The fictional assistant carried golf clubs, a briefcase, and a laptop onto the stage while praising the host. According to AOL.com, the performer—identified as executive producer and co-head writer Molly McNearney—refused to leave the stage, crying out that she needed to remain close to serve the host.

Late-Night Host Primary Topics Addressed Key Target of Critique Jimmy Kimmel Nobel Peace Prize reactions, campaign promises, administrative spending Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle Seth Meyers Rally attendance numbers, West Coast security remarks Donald Trump

Seth Meyers Examines Rally Attendance and Public Remarks

Over on Late Night, Seth Meyers utilized his platform to analyze similar public statements made by the administration. Meyers played footage of Trump discussing a newly filled arena rally, while camera shots revealed empty seating sections. Meyers pointed out that most political figures eventually step away from constant campaigning due to the demands of governing, suggesting that voters may suffer from fatigue regarding familiar material. Meyers additionally addressed comments regarding international defense, noting that even Republican figures felt compelled to distance themselves from remarks concerning foreign capabilities directed at West Coast cities.

Photo: HuffPost

Additional Monologue Targets and Administrative Criticism

Kimmel also used his monologue to discuss Trump’s reactions to the Nobel Peace Prize, noting that the president cries like a newborn baby when he does not receive it, and will be mortified to miss out on the honor seven months after starting a war for no reason. Kimmel further discussed the administration’s foreign and domestic statements, touching on comments regarding Iran and West Coast cities, as well as political maneuvering in Texas involving Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton. Turning to personnel, Kimmel criticized former Fox News figure Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was sent to Greece as the US ambassador and asked a pizza chain owner to pay her personal American Express bill, noting that she requires thirty thousand dollars a month just in eyeliner alone.

Photo: AOL.com