ECOWAS Ministers Adopt Three Strategies to Protect Livestock and Donkeys

On October 8, livestock ministers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting in Lomé adopted three regional strategies to protect animal resources and secure regional pastoral activities. The framework addresses critical transboundary pathogens and the illegal trade of donkeys to safeguard regional food security and rural livelihoods.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Transboundary Surveillance: Animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease and avian influenza disregard national borders, requiring unified cross-country veterinary monitoring systems and shared diagnostic data.

Animal diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease and avian influenza disregard national borders, requiring unified cross-country veterinary monitoring systems and shared diagnostic data. Zoonotic Intersection: Managing highly pathogenic avian influenza protects both poultry populations and human handlers, aligning with global frameworks promoted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Managing highly pathogenic avian influenza protects both poultry populations and human handlers, aligning with global frameworks promoted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Epidemiological Infrastructure: Implementing the five-year, seven-million-dollar avian influenza strategy relies on strengthening regional laboratory capabilities, training field veterinary agents, and improving epidemiological tracking.

Lomé Ministerial Meeting Adopts Regional Pastoral Framework

Livestock ministers gathered in the Togolese capital to formalize a coordinated defense for West African pastoral systems. The delegations established that the livestock sector remains a foundational pillar for regional economic stability, nutritional security, and poverty reduction, particularly for youth and women vulnerable to chronic unemployment.

Beyond cattle and small ruminants, the ministerial assembly highlighted the economic importance of donkey populations. Officials noted that these animals act as a silent backbone for rural communities by alleviating domestic burdens, facilitating the transport of water and harvests, and sustaining family farming enterprises.

Transboundary Pathogens Threaten Regional Herds

Despite its economic contribution, the West African livestock sector faces persistent cross-border vulnerabilities. Epizootics—outbreaks of animal diseases—such as foot-and-mouth disease and highly pathogenic avian influenza threaten regional herds without regard to administrative boundaries.

These viral agents decimate livestock populations, impoverish herders, and fracture regional trade channels. Alongside infectious disease, officials addressed the threat of mass, unauthorized slaughter driven by international demand for donkey skins, which continues to deplete animal numbers at an unsustainable rate.

Financing the Five-Year Avian Influenza Strategy

To combat avian influenza, authorities announced an estimated seven-million-dollar financial envelope dedicated to a five-year strategic rollout. Effective execution of this funding depends on clear distribution of responsibilities, structured oversight mechanisms, and targeted investments in diagnostic laboratories.

The operational framework mirrors priorities promoted by international bodies like the FAO and WHO, emphasizing coordinated approaches to health risks at the interface between animals and humans. Sustained success relies entirely on translating regional mandates into localized veterinary action and securing the active participation of professional herder organizations.

Operational Challenges Facing West African Veterinary Services

The long-term success of the Lomé agreement depends on the capacity of member states to implement enforceable, financed measures. Regional integration requires the active harmonization of veterinary data, stronger diagnostic testing networks, and strict enforcement against illicit animal trade networks.

While the strategic documents establish a clear blueprint, the ultimate test remains operational execution at the local level. Coordinating state veterinary services and integrating grassroots pastoralists will determine whether West Africa can insulate its agricultural economy from recurring biological shocks.