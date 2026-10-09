Jinny Ng Faces Character Reduction on Come Home Love After Ratings Slide

As stheadline.com reported, the production’s struggles deepened after high-ups allegedly discovered Ng showing favor toward rival broadcaster HOY’s upcoming sitcom, sparking a disciplinary dressing-down and plans to sideline her character after 50 episodes.

The Bottom Line

Ratings and Reception: Come Home Love: The Eight-Flavor Happiness has seen declining viewership and sharp criticism online targeting Jinny Ng’s performance and framing.

Come Home Love: The Eight-Flavor Happiness has seen declining viewership and sharp criticism online targeting Jinny Ng’s performance and framing. The Rival Threat: HOY’s upcoming sitcom Your Guard Lee Po On, starring Lee Sheung Ching, generated massive online support in a public poll to air in the prime 8:00 PM slot.

HOY’s upcoming sitcom Your Guard Lee Po On, starring Lee Sheung Ching, generated massive online support in a public poll to air in the prime 8:00 PM slot. Disciplinary Fallout: Following rumors of showing support for the rival production, Ng faces an early reduction in screen time for her character, Tang Wan Lei, past the 50-episode mark.

Ratings Decline and the Search for Relief

Ever since its premiere, Come Home Love: The Eight-Flavor Happiness has struggled to capture audience approval, with ratings continuing to slide downward. Viewers and critics on social media have voiced frustration over the performances, particularly singling out lead actress Jinny Ng for what they describe as overly dramatic delivery. Faced with dropping metrics, the production team took swift action to stabilize the project. Eastweek reported that the production urgently brought back original series veteran Tsui Wing and enlisted producer Law Wing Yin to make public appearances and promote the show in an effort to stop the ratings slide.

Despite the mounting negative feedback, Ng remained publicly defiant regarding the show’s prospects. During promotional events, she expressed absolute confidence in a rebound, pointing to her past recognition. I believe the ratings will rebound rapidly. I have also won an “Asian Comedy Actor Award” and have a lot of confidence! Ng stated. That upbeat assessment, however, drew further backlash from online commentators monitoring the series’ trajectory.

Photo: Eastweek

The Rivalry With HOY and Alleged High-Level Backlash

Tensions behind the scenes escalated as competition heated up against rival broadcaster HOY. According to Eastweek, television executives intervened after discovering that Ng had privately shown friendliness toward HOY’s forthcoming sitcom, Your Guard Lee Po On, starring Lee Sheung Ching and directed by Ho Kiu Tai. Combined with the relentless public criticism of her acting, the alleged show of support triggered a swift internal reaction.

Higher-ups reportedly summoned Ng for a closed-door reprimand, colloquially known as a “cha fu,” to address the divided loyalties and slipping performance metrics. Whispers from industry insiders suggest that executives ordered a significant scaling back of her character, Tang Wan Lei, once the broadcast reaches its 50th episode. With the series already airing its 43rd episode by October 8, the production team faces a tight window to adjust upcoming storylines and phase the character out of the primary narrative arc.

The Rising Pressure From HOY’s Prime-Time Challenger

The urgency behind TVB’s internal shake-up stems from the genuine threat posed by the opposition. HOY’s Your Guard Lee Po On, scheduled to premiere on October 26, leveraged social media platform Threads to gauge audience preferences through an online poll. The survey asked viewers whether they preferred the new show to air at 8:00 PM or 9:30 PM. An overwhelming eighty percent of respondents voted to place the sitcom directly into the coveted 8:00 PM prime-time slot, setting up a direct head-to-head clash with TVB’s established scheduling dominance.

For Jinny Ng, the convergence of slipping sitcom ratings, the alleged disciplinary action over rival station interactions, and lingering public scrutiny marks a difficult chapter in her television career. Known colloquially in past controversies for outspoken remarks during earlier public disputes involving her family and social media reactions, the actress now navigates a critical juncture as producers reshape Come Home Love: The Eight-Flavor Happiness to survive the competitive autumn schedule.