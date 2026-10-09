France Promises 3,000 Extra Teachers to Calm Student Protests

Facing its most serious student unrest in years, the French government promised 3,000 extra supply teachers on October 8, 2026, as tens of thousands of teenagers blockaded high schools nationwide to demand better educational conditions amid a deepening national debt and sovereign debt crisis.

The French government made its first concession to high-school students with a promise of 3,000 extra supply teachers in the coming days. Education minister Edouard Geffray announced the offer during a television interview on Thursday evening, concluding another day of demonstrations characterized by anger over long school days, overcrowding, and teacher absences.

Nationwide Blockades and Clashes at the Bastille

The student movement, now entering its third week, brought 71,000 people into the streets across the country on Thursday in what unions designated as Act Four. Demonstrators gathered in major urban centers from Lille in the north to Rennes and Nantes in the west, Toulon and Marseille in the south, and capital landmarks including the Place de la Bastille in Paris, where 24,000 people assembled.

Police intervened with tear gas as groups of demonstrators hurled paving stones and homemade fireworks. Vandalism and violence also struck specific campuses: protesters ransacked a high school in Bordeaux and assaulted a deputy head in Marseille. Ministry figures indicated that blockades were gradually easing, with 224 schools closed in the morning dropping to 157 by lunchtime, leaving 96 percent of schools open. On Friday, roughly 140 out of 3,500 secondary schools remained totally or partially closed.

Teacher Shortages and Overcrowded Classrooms

Protesters and teachers alike pointed to years of underinvestment that have left public schools dilapidated and overcrowded. Diane Di Sciullo, a teacher joining a Marseille march, described class sizes reaching 37 students and noted that she routinely asks students to check neighboring rooms for spare desks and chairs. Di Sciullo carried a placard reading I’m a teacher and my students help me catch cockroaches in class .

Geffray stated that newly implemented software at the ministry would allow officials to direct the 3,000 substitute teachers to roughly 500 secondary schools identified as having the greatest need, many located in high-immigration city suburbs. The education minister also promised expanded funding under existing overtime schemes to plug staffing gaps and announced that student grievances would factor into upcoming discussions surrounding the 2027 state budget.

Sovereign Debt Pressures and European Reactions

The administration remains cautious about expanding investments too broadly, acutely aware of international money markets monitoring France’s precarious financial standing. On Thursday, France’s 10-year yield reached 4.96%, marking its highest level since July 2002 amid a rapidly deepening sovereign debt crisis.

European Union Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis urged French leadership to pass a sound budget to reassure bond markets and ensure predictability. Speaking in Luxembourg after a Eurogroup meeting, Dombrovskis noted he was in direct contact with Finance Minister Roland Lescure. Meanwhile, Bank of France chief Emmanuel Moulin stated earlier in the week that European Central Bank intervention was unnecessary under current conditions.

Political Polarization Over Concessions and Police Tactics

The student unrest has intensified political friction as France approaches presidential elections. Critics on both the hard left and hard right have seized on the protests. Nathanaël Combary, who represents the Lycée Renewal union, adopted a wait-and-see stance regarding the government’s offers, while radical voices dismissed them as insufficient.

Photo: Euronews.com

“We’ve had some announcements which correspond to part of our demands. But obviously people want to see the money and more concrete results.” Nathanaël Combary, Lycée Renewal representative

More demanding factions set higher financial bars for ending their campaign. Sabrine Kharbach of the Student Union stated that “As long as we do not have €10bn on the table, we will continue our action”. Jean-Luc Mélenchon praised the demonstrations on X by claiming the students had retaken the Bastille .

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Conversely, hard-right figures condemned the government’s concessions as a capitulation to disorder. Laurent Jacobelli of the National Rally argued that “The message is: if you break things, you get given stuff” and warned that When you burn cars, attack police, you gain something in return. It’s the legitimisation of violence .

Hundreds of arrests have occurred since the movement began, with 86% of the 6,877 total detainees under the age of 18.