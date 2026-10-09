Apple to host special Apple Experience on October 13, 2026

Apple will host a special Apple Experience on October 13, 2026, at 15:00 Dutch time, shifting away from a traditional keynote to showcase a new smart home strategy, iCulture reported. The hardware lineup centers on a six-inch wall-mountable display, a new Apple TV, and the HomePod mini 2.

Smart Home Strategy Shifts to Wall-Mountable Display

The upcoming hardware push features a six-inch smart home display, referred to as the HomePad, which functions similarly to a HomePod outfitted with an interactive screen. Users can mount the device on a wall or place it on a stand to manage connected home appliances via touch inputs or voice commands. The interface supports standard applications including Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Messages, and FaceTime. A built-in selfie camera enables video calls while simultaneously handling user recognition for different household members.

Hardware Lineup Includes Updated Apple TV and HomePod mini 2

Alongside the smart home display, the October event will bring a refreshed Apple TV and the HomePod mini 2. Both devices incorporate faster system-on-chip architectures and built-in support for Siri artificial intelligence features. Apple plans to use these three products as the foundation for its revised smart home ecosystem. Security cameras may join the product portfolio later, though those devices will not appear at the October gathering. iCulture confirmed that invitations for the press event went out recently, following a format similar to the spring introduction of the MacBook Neo.

Event Format and Media Coverage Details

Invited media members will inspect and test the new hardware on site during the Tuesday afternoon event. Apple has not yet confirmed whether the company will issue traditional press releases instead of a keynote presentation, mirroring the strategy used for the MacBook Neo earlier this year. iCulture announced plans to cover the announcements extensively on its mobile and desktop platforms, providing live updates and reader comment sections. The publication stated that a live video stream of the Welcome Home Experience will likely not be available.

Photo: Bright

October 13, 2026 Event Schedule

The Apple Experience begins on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 15:00 Dutch time, at which point the complete hardware specifications and regional software availability will become official.