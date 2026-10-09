The Pentagon announced that the upcoming execution of Nidal Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009, will be broadcast live online.

Historical Precedents and Execution Methods

The scheduled execution, set for December 3 at Fort Hood in Texas, will utilize a firing squad.

Military executions remain rare under U.S. law, and a military death sentence cannot be carried out unless confirmed by the president. The last service member put to death by the military justice system was Army Private John Bennett, who was hanged in 1961 after being convicted of raping an 11-year-old Austrian girl when he was 18 and attempted murder. Currently, four men remain on the military death row in the military death house. Furthermore, Trump is a major proponent of the death penalty who restored federal executions during his first term, during which the federal government executed 13 people between 2020 and 2021, making him the president with the highest number of executions carried out in more than 130 years.

Event / Detail Historical Record Current Status Last U.S. Military Execution 1961 (John Bennett, hanging) Scheduled: December 3 Last Military Firing Squad 1945 (Eddie Slovik) Ordered for Nidal Hasan Location of Attack & Execution Fort Hood, Texas Fort Hood, Texas Federal Executions (Trump Admin) 13 between 2020 and 2021 Renewed push for capital punishment

Legal Hurdles and International Condemnation

Legal experts emphasize that the path to the execution chamber faces significant hurdles. Hasan retains the right to challenge his detention and seek a civil court review of the legality of his imprisonment, which experts on military law note could significantly delay the execution. Eugene Fidell, a military law expert who lectures at the Yale University Law School, noted that the case could drag on longer than the term of the current administration, adding, And who knows if the next administration will be just as keen on executions. How long the entire process can take is illustrated by the case of serial killer specialist Ronald Gray, who was convicted of four murders and eight rapes and whose execution was approved by President George W. Bush before being halted by a federal judge in 2008, with the matter remaining stalled ever since. Hasan might even be able to request a stay of execution, though given his behavior at trial he may not even care to do so.

The announcement of a live broadcast has drawn sharp international and domestic criticism. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy similarly criticized the plan, describing the idea as disgusting and comparing it to executions carried out by the Islamic State.

Legal counsel John Mills also pointed out that ongoing appellate reviews continue and that further judicial review could postpone the execution, characterizing the live-stream proposal as merely an effort by the Trump administration to grab attention .

The 2009 Fort Hood Shooting

The case stems from the events of November 5, 2009, when Hasan, a U.S.-born Muslim who was then a 39-year-old and former army major and army psychiatrist, entered a medical processing building at Fort Hood where soldiers were standing in lines for medical evaluations and vaccinations prior to overseas deployments.

Photo: Novinky

According to Novinky, Hasan shouted Allahu akbar in Arabic and opened fire with a laser-sighted pistol, shooting even into the backs of fleeing soldiers, wounding 32 additional people alongside the 13 unarmed American soldiers he killed. He was left paralyzed on his lower half and confined to a wheelchair after being shot during a shootout with responding law enforcement officers.

Photo: Echo24