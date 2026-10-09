Ex-NFL Star Jason Kelce Surprises UK Amateur Rugby Players in London Match

Former NFL center Jason Kelce surprised amateur rugby players from Hackney RFC on Wednesday at Hackney Marshes in London, participating in a 30-minute friendly match for his YouTube channel alongside former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Beau Allen while visiting the UK to cover the Philadelphia Eagles versus Jacksonville Jaguars fixture.

An Unexpected Arrival at Hackney Marshes

Amateur rugby players from Hackney RFC experienced an unusual training session on Wednesday when they arrived for a scheduled 30-minute friendly match and discovered a Super Bowl champion lining up for their local rivals, the Old Streetonians. According to reporting by BBC Sport and Yahoo Sports, the 38-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles center was joined by former teammate Beau Allen. Kelce spent 13 seasons in the NFL, earning seven Pro Bowl selections before retiring in 2024. The visit formed part of a content trip for Kelce’s YouTube channel, which included rugby training under the guidance of former Harlequins and England prop Joe Marler, as reported by Welsh Wave.

The fixture provided a surreal afternoon for the amateur club. It’s a nice little story being able to say we played rugby against Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law, which I’m sure he loves as a title, Hackney full-back Peter Scott joked to BBC Sport, referencing Kelce’s familial connection to the pop superstar through his brother Travis. Despite the novelty, the physical realities of rugby union quickly tested the former offensive lineman.

Collisions and Tactical Adaptation on the Pitch

Transitioning from the gridiron to rugby union required a rapid adjustment to unfamiliar laws and spatial demands. Hackney prop Dave Lewis detailed to BBC Sport how Kelce’s initial instincts conflicted with rugby regulations. At the very start, he sort of went round the back of a ruck and picked the ball up, which he obviously was then penalised for, Lewis noted. The Old Streetonians deployed Kelce at number 8, a position Scott identified as an ideal tactical fit given the American’s physical build.

Photo: welshwave.co.uk

The physical exchanges proved memorable for both sides. Lewis recalled putting Kelce on his back during a hand-off in front of supporters. However, the response from the former NFL lineman was immediate. He just got back up and absolutely smashed me later on when he had the ball, running through me. So, I don’t think he has an ego. I think he’s just up for the physicality of it all, Lewis told BBC Sport. Scott observed that Kelce abandoned traditional rugby tackle angles in favor of a direct, route-one defensive approach, generating explosive power through his leg drives.

Participant Former NFL Franchise Role in Rugby Match Location Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Number 8 / Old Streetonians Hackney Marshes, London Beau Allen Philadelphia Eagles Old Streetonians Player Hackney Marshes, London

Post-Match Socials and Weekend Broadcast Duties

The cultural exchange extended well beyond the 30-minute training match. Old Street chairman Will Gillgrass explained to BBC Sport that Kelce and Allen fully integrated into club traditions after the final whistle. They were very good value in the pub afterwards, Gillgrass said. We took them to one of our locals, and they put their cards behind the bar, chatting with the lads for a few hours after the game and really getting involved. They even did our initiation, singing a song and downing a pint.

Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com

The visit to the capital serves a dual purpose for the retired lineman. Kelce is scheduled to work as a commentator for Sunday’s NFL international fixture between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The grassroots rugby appearance bridges his American football media commitments with hands-on explorations of British sporting culture.