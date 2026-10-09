J0nathan loses YouTube channel over Hellraiser game video

French content creator J0nathan lost his entire YouTube channel, featuring 190,000 subscribers and over 3,000 videos built over ten years. The permanent ban occurred after he posted gameplay footage of Saber Interactive’s Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, which contained a blurred opening sex scene.

The Channel Erasure and Content Context

J0nathan’s 10-year-old YouTube channel with 190,000 subscribers was permanently deleted following a video featuring Hellraiser: Revival gameplay.

The disputed video included a blurred opening scene featuring topless characters and BDSM elements, which the creator marked as not made for kids.

YouTube upheld the permanent ban, stating via automated support responses that explicit content meant for sexual gratification violates platform rules.

Ten Years of Work Wiped Out by an Automated Ban

J0nathan, who operated under the handle xj0nathan on X, built his gaming audience over a decade. As Insider Gaming noted, the creator revealed on September 23, 2026, that his initial video covering the Saber Interactive horror title had been removed for nudity. By October, the entire channel vanished.

The title begins with an explicit scene featuring a topless woman and BDSM elements, followed by a male character running naked. While narrative-driven and essential to the plot, the sequence triggered YouTube’s strict enforcement filters.

J0nathan attempted to mitigate risk by covering the nudity with black boxes and labeling the video as not made for kids. However, he omitted a formal age restriction, assuming YouTube would apply one automatically if necessary, as the platform frequently does for standard horror releases.

The Appeal Process and Platform Discrepancies

Following the takedown, J0nathan submitted multiple appeals. He told IGN that his first appeal was rejected within minutes, and subsequent responses from support channels on social media consisted of generic template messages upholding the initial penalty.

Photo: nordic.ign.com

The creator expressed deep frustration over inconsistent enforcement across the platform. He noted that other channels continue to host uncensored footage of the exact same Hellraiser: Revival opening scene without facing repercussions. Because his channel lacked prior warnings or strikes, the sudden permanent termination stripped away his primary source of income.

Furthermore, J0nathan stated he is hesitant to utilize a secondary channel. YouTube policies prohibit terminated users from operating alternative accounts, leaving him vulnerable to secondary bans if he attempts to resume content creation.

Metric / Detail Reported Figure Channel Subscriber Count 190,000 Content Volume Lost Over 3,000 videos Channel Operating Span 10 years Developer of Hellraiser: Revival Saber Interactive

Developer Warnings and Potential Legal Action

Before the game’s launch, developer Saber Interactive issued warnings to content creators regarding potential moderation issues. The studio advised streamers to apply appropriate age restrictions and sexual theme labels, explicitly noting that the game lacks a dedicated “streamer mode.” Saber emphasized that context and intent would influence how platforms judge the material.

Despite these warnings, outreach to Saber Interactive and fellow creators has yielded no external intervention to help restore the channel. With automated appeals exhausted, J0nathan indicated he is considering pursuing formal appeals under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) framework and potentially initiating legal proceedings with legal counsel.