Bikepacking News: IKEA Saddle Bags, Munda Biddi FKT, and More

Mikayla Smith Sets New Women’s Munda Biddi FKT

Mikayla Smith set a new women’s record on the 1,060-kilometer Munda Biddi Trail in Western Australia this week, finishing the route in 3 days, 10 hours, and 19 seconds. Smith finished almost six hours ahead of Sacha Dowell’s 2021 record after completing the route twice before.

The endurance ride highlights an active week across international bikepacking circles, featuring new equipment releases, technical hardware updates, and grueling ultra-distance competitions.

Chrome Racks and IKEA Saddle Bags Arrive for Fall Setups

Fern Bicycles and Allygn released a limited run of chrome Diamond and Grill racks priced at $188, with remaining stock currently available.

Other gear updates target wet-weather riding and long-distance navigation. Crankbrothers introduced the Trail Speed Lace Seal Shoes at $209 and up, built with an integrated waterproof membrane, a 360-degree ankle wrap, and a mid-friction MC1 rubber compound. Hunt Wheels debuted the 2,399-dollar 5AM Gravel Limitless Wheels, featuring internal rim widths of 27mm and a starting weight of 1,447 grams per pair for the stainless steel spoke version. Apidura also expanded its storage lineup with the Expedition Long Top Tube Pack, offering two liters of PFA- and PFC-free waterproof space for $134.

Kona Unit X and Revel Roll Out Fresh Platform Options

Kona added a Gloss Metallic Dark Faux Raw finish to its Taiwan-made Unit X steel platform, retailing at $1,899. Revel also released the El Jefe Grande 32er, accompanied by launch media detailing its performance on Moab terrain.

On the data and community front, Alan of Dirty Teeth MTB published a deep-dive analysis of Victor Bosoni’s Tour Divide ride, examining the French ultracyclist’s sleep, fueling, and power metrics during his 2,700-mile, 11-day, 8-hour, and 27-minute record-breaking effort. In podcast media, Payson McElveen interviewed Jacob Hora on The With Pace Podcast to discuss his background in the Tour Divide and Mountain Races.

The Rhino Run and Taurus Mountain Races Launch This Week

Two major endurance events begin live tracking this week. The Rhino Run returns after a two-year hiatus with a reversed route starting in Windhoek, spanning 3,050 kilometers through deserts, winelands, and forests before concluding in Graaff-Reinet. Live tracking opens on Monday.

Concurrently, the inaugural Taurus Mountain Race kicks off on Wednesday with over 260 riders tackling a 1,460-kilometer route through Türkiye’s Taurus mountain range.