Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Pro Speaker Drops to $140 at Woot

The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Pro wireless Bluetooth speaker is currently available for $140 at Woot, marking a $110 drop from its regular $250 price tag.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Pro Audio Specs and Hardware Build

The Boom 2 Pro delivers 140 watts of total audio output driven by dual internal woofers designed to produce clear sound across various musical genres. Anker integrates its proprietary BassUp technology into the hardware architecture to enhance low-frequency response for bass-heavy tracks. Users can further customize the audio profile by adjusting equalizer settings directly within the Anker Soundcore mobile application.

For outdoor durability, the speaker carries an IP68 ingress protection rating, making it completely resistant to dust intrusion and capable of surviving complete water immersion, including floating on the surface if dropped in a pool or lake. Powering the device is a battery system engineered to deliver up to 20 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The internal cell recharges in approximately three hours utilizing fast-charging protocols. Additionally, the unit features a built-in USB port to function as an emergency power bank for mobile devices.

Ecosystem Expansion and Multi-Speaker Pairing

To scale acoustic output across larger outdoor spaces, the Boom 2 Pro incorporates Anker’s PartyCast transmission protocol. This firmware feature allows users to daisy-chain and synchronize audio playback across more than 100 compatible Soundcore speakers simultaneously.

The Boom 2 Pro succeeds the earlier Boom 2 Plus model, which previously established a footprint in the wireless boombox market. CNET commerce writer Shruti noted that shoppers evaluating choices for fall gatherings can also consider the Boom 2 Plus, which is currently discounted to $180 from its $250 list price on Amazon, saving buyers $70.

Woot Purchase Terms and Warranty Details

The $140 promotional pricing on the Soundcore Boom 2 Pro is hosted exclusively through Woot. The hardware purchase includes a standard 12-month manufacturer warranty.