Mizzou football prepares to host Texas A&M after Florida win

Mizzou football enthusiasts preparing for the upcoming matchup against Texas A&M have plenty of historical context and current statistics to digest. The Tigers are preparing to host the Aggies as they face a challenging SEC schedule after a recent victory over Florida.

Quarterback Excellence and Historical Parallels

According to football analyst Nate Edwards, Simmons stands out as the “most talented Drinkwitz quarterback by far.” Beat writer Colin Simmons added that the current starter cleanly executes traditional pocket duties and reads, separating himself from previous starters outside of Cook’s standout 2003 form.

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The offensive turnaround was fully on display during last week’s victory against Florida. Deputy site manager Josh Matejka highlighted a crucial fourth-down defensive stand in Florida territory as the decisive moment in the game. Staff writer Sammy Stava highlighted special teams play, specifically a 50-yard field goal by Blake Craig that extended Mizzou’s lead to 20-10 before halftime.

Analyzing Texas A&M’s Current Struggles

While Mizzou rides upward momentum, Texas A&M arrives in Columbia under mounting pressure during a difficult stretch under head coach Mike Elko. Analysts point to offensive regressions and trench play as primary concerns for the Aggies.

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Colin Simmons noted a sharp decline in Texas A&M’s line play, pointing out that the unit went from allowing the fewest sacks in the SEC last season to generating the conference’s lowest pressure numbers in terms of sacks while tying for eighth in sacks allowed.

Meanwhile, Sammy Stava observed that quarterback Marcel Reed has not lived up to expectations following a breakout 2025 campaign, failing to provide the level-raising impact the roster requires.

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The SEC Matchup Outlook

Oddsmakers have installed Mizzou as a 3.5-point favorite over the struggling Aggies. Staff predictions lean toward a competitive home victory for the Tigers:

Josh Matejka: Predicts a 33-24 Mizzou win, citing a potent ground game led by Jamal Roberts and a gelling receiving corps.

Predicts a 33-24 Mizzou win, citing a potent ground game led by Jamal Roberts and a gelling receiving corps. Sammy Stava: Forecasts a 35-30 victory, emphasizing that the Tigers must capitalize on home-field momentum.

Forecasts a 35-30 victory, emphasizing that the Tigers must capitalize on home-field momentum. Nate Edwards: Projects a 30-23 final score, noting that optimal conditions exist for Drinkwitz to secure a win against Elko.

Projects a 30-23 final score, noting that optimal conditions exist for Drinkwitz to secure a win against Elko. Colin Simmons: Expects a 36-31 outcome, stressing the importance of containing Reed outside the pocket.

Kickoff approaches with Mizzou seeking to maintain offensive discipline and secure a statement win that could further shift the SEC hierarchy.