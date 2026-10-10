David Bisbal Recounts Childhood Food Memories with His Mother in Andalusia

David Bisbal, recently reflected on his upbringing in Almería, emphasizing that the traditional comfort foods prepared by his mother represent a true art form.

Essential Childhood Food Memories

Bisbal recounted that he regularly ate meals at school during his youth, returning home in the afternoons to enjoy afternoon snacks—known as a merienda—consisting of stews and hot dishes his mother had cooked earlier.

The artist grew up as the youngest of three children born to José Bisbal Carrillo, a professional boxer who passed away on February 10, 2026, and María Ferre in the neighborhood of Los Ángeles in Almería. He attended the Francisco de Goya school in Almería and was not a very good student, though he enjoyed playing sports with classmates on the school courts.

The singer explained on Paulina Cocina’s YouTube channel that if he could travel back to his childhood through food, he would choose his mother’s homemade dishes without hesitation.

Traditional Andalusian Stews and Family Recipes

Bisbal specifically highlighted hearty staples such as lentil stews, white bean dishes, and traditional cabbage pots known as berza, noting that these recipes are crafted to be stored and often taste even better the following day. He considers himself an ambassador of Andalusian flavors, noting that when it comes to cooking, “if I get into it, I cook, although I have always been a better taster.”

Photo: diezminutos.es

As detailed in reporting, preparing an authentic Andalusian berza involves combining legumes and vegetables with various cuts of pork and cured meats. The recipe typically incorporates ingredients such as chickpeas, white beans, Swiss chard, celery, pork jowl, ham bones, morcilla, and chorizo, seasoned with garlic, cumin, and sweet paprika.

Recipe Component Traditional Ingredients Preparation Style Legumes & Vegetables Garbanzos, white beans, Swiss chard, celery, potatoes, pumpkin, carrots, green beans Slow-simmered stew Meats Ham bone, pork jowl, lean pork, morcilla, chorizo Cooked in broth, often served separately as pringá Seasoning Garlic, salt, pepper, sweet paprika, cumin, olive oil Mashed into a paste (majado) and stirred into the pot

Early Years in Almería

The vocalist, who celebrated his 46th birthday by posting on social media that his neighborhood “taught me how to fall, how to scrape my knees, but also how to get back up with joy,” fondly remembers playing street games during his youth. He recalled scoring goals in Ginés’s garage, trading trading cards while waiting for a Ferrari or World Cup ball to appear, and accidentally sending balls over into Carmen’s yard. Growing up as the youngest sibling alongside his older brother José María and sister Marimar, he was very close to his family, sharing memories of his father walking across the street and his mother working in her sewing room. Bisbal also admitted that as a child I was terribly embarrassed for people to hear me sing, which led him to lock himself in the bathroom or wait until the house was empty to practice in front of the mirror.

Photo: radiomitre.cienradios.com