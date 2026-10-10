French High Schoolers Block Campuses Over Staffing Issues

French public education erupted into nationwide unrest as high school students blocked campuses, demanding emergency funding, smaller classes, and immediate teacher staffing. The protests escalated past school gates into violent clashes with police, triggering thousands of arrests and igniting a fierce political debate ahead of next year’s presidential election.

What began as a localized grievance over staff shortages in a Paris suburb quickly snowballed into a nationwide movement. By early October, hundreds of schools faced partial or total shutdowns as students, teachers, and parents mobilized across major French cities. Demonstrators filled public squares with banners and blockades, transforming familiar grievances about crumbling infrastructure into a massive test of government spending and public sector neglect.

How a Single Suburban School Sparked National School Blockades

The initial spark came on September 21 at the Saint-Exupéry high school in Créteil, east of Paris. Students walked out to protest unfilled teacher vacancies at the start of the term. While that specific local dispute settled after administrators added staff, the underlying frustrations over missing educators and deteriorating facilities resonated instantly with teenagers facing similar conditions elsewhere.

Within days, the movement jumped from suburban fringes to national prominence. By early October, organizers estimated that roughly 4,500 schools had participated in strikes, with thousands of students marching in cities from Marseille and Lyon to Strasbourg and Toulouse. The student-led Union Génédrale des Lycéens (USL) coordinated rolling campus blockades using social media platforms like TikTok, where footage of barricaded school gates and burning trash bins spread rapidly.

Decades of Underfunding and Leaking Ceilings Drive Student Anger

Protesters pointed to decades of cumulative budget cuts that left public schools struggling to maintain basic operations. According to government and official data, secondary school buildings in France average 61 years in age, and only 15% have undergone renovation since 2015. Students shared videos documenting leaking ceilings, broken plumbing, unheated classrooms during winter, and extreme heat without air conditioning during summer spikes.

Class sizes swelled as the student population grew while staff numbers shrank. President Emmanuel Macron’s administration reduced thousands of teaching positions since taking office in 2017, even as an echo-boom generation reached high school age. Official statistics indicate that nearly 10% of scheduled public secondary school classes went unheld during the recent academic year due to chronic teacher shortages and a lack of substitute coverage.

Photo: BBC

We are protesting in solidarity with students in the outer suburbs who face terrible conditions. They cannot keep classrooms properly heated in winter, and when teachers are absent, replacements are not immediately provided. A normal learning environment does not exist for them.

Clashes With Police and Mounting Casualties Strains the Government

The Ministry of Justice reported that thousands of individuals had been arrested since the unrest began, with minors accounting for the vast majority of detentions and hundreds facing formal prosecution. Human rights groups and teachers’ unions condemned the police tactics as disproportionate. Meanwhile, government officials maintained that security forces acted with necessary restraint against rioters who hijacked peaceful demonstrations.

This is shameful, horrific, and violent. It makes your skin crawl. This should not be happening. The students they are facing are only asking for a better learning environment. Éden’s mother, via BFMTV and BBC

Political Fallout and the Tight Fiscal Trap Facing Macron

Yet financial constraints limited the scope of potential relief. With national debt hovering near historic highs and a strict deficit-reduction mandate aimed at bringing public borrowing down to 5% of GDP, the government insisted it lacked the fiscal room to fund a sweeping overhaul of public education. As student unions called for continued strikes and wider labor alliances, French authorities faced an intractable standoff between public sector demands and national austerity limits.

Photo: OhmyNews