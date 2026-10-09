The financial toll of the nationwide French high school student mobilization has reached at least 30 million euros in damages, according to an executive source and the Ministry of Education. While officials report that the movement is in a net deceleration with a localized and residual dynamic, the assessment of the destruction continues to draw wide regional disparities.

According to the Ministry of Education, the national damage total of at least 30 million euros was reached after compiling figures provided by various regions to the rectors. However, regional estimates have varied significantly. The Île-de-France region evaluated damages at seven million euros across its 468 high schools, whereas the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region maintained an estimated 25 to 30 million euros in damages across roughly 200 establishments.

Regional Disparities and Calculation Methods

Fabrice Pannekoucke, the LR president of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, defended his region’s high estimate, noting that a global approach was used for the calculation. He explained that the figures encompass not only damaged schools but also destroyed urban furniture on esplanades, security reinforcements deployed for guarding establishments, and the relocation costs for regional agents, National Education staff, and their families. This figure had been advanced earlier by the head of LR deputies and former regional president Laurent Wauquiez, who serves as a special adviser to the regional executive, and was subsequently restated by Fabrice Pannekoucke on France info.

The movement itself has seen 141 high schools closed, primarily located in the Paris region—where the protests originated—alongside the north, the grand ouest, and near Lyon. While executive sources describe the unrest as mutating and hardening into localized, politicized pockets, political reactions have intensified regarding the underlying grievances.

Political Repercussions Over Parcoursup

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France insoumise, pointed to the post-baccalaureate orientation platform Parcoursup as a core catalyst for the student revolt. Mélenchon held Renaissance presidential candidate Gabriel Attal personally responsible for the unrest, noting that Attal previously served as rapporteur for the law creating the platform and held the education portfolio from July 2023 to January 2024. Mélenchon questioned how the situation reached 100,000 bachelor degree holders without destinations, asserting that Attal claimed the platform would cause no student exclusions from university and did nothing to correct consequences once visible as minister.

Photo: lematin.ch

Injuries and Trauma Support

Friday, the local prosecutor’s office stated that the firing of the police grenade occurred in conformity with the operational procedures prescribed by regulations.