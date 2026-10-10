Essential Facts Regarding the Passing of Kazuki Yano

The Japanese artist and mime had been receiving intensive care since August 2026 for esophageal and lung cancer, severe lung infections, and respiratory failure, as reported.

Thai actress Pichukkana Wongsarattanasin publicly mourned Yano, recalling their collaboration on the film In Harmony and noting her initial language-barrier concerns that melted into fond memories of his humor and kindness, as detailed.

Kazuki Yano’s Impact on Thai Cinema and Public Life

Kazuki Yano was a familiar face to Thai filmgoers through major cinematic roles spanning nearly two decades, according to the sources. Born in Kumamoto, Japan, in December 1957, Yano arrived in Thailand initially in 1980 as a volunteer aiding refugees before working at the Embassy of Japan in Bangkok in 1983, the sources noted.

Medical Struggles and Hospital Treatment Leading to the End

Yano's final months involved a severe health battle that mobilized fans and colleagues across Thailand and Japan, the sources reported. In August 2026, he was rushed to the intensive care unit suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, severe lung infections, sepsis, and esophageal cancer, with a large tumor pressing against his airways and causing one lung to fail entirely, according to the sources.

Pichukkana Wongsarattanasin Remembers Her Late Co-Star

Film Title Release Year Role Portrayed by Kazuki Yano Seasons Change 2006 Professor Chitaro The Legend of King Naresuan 2007 Ocha Senaphimuk Bangkok Traffic Love Story 2009 Mei Li’s Boss Boon Phong 2013 Saito

VICH Production Announces Final Arrangements

Following the tragedy, Yano’s management agency, VICH Production, formally announced the actor’s death through official channels, expressing gratitude to fans for the outpouring of love and financial support provided throughout his hospitalization, the sources reported. The production house indicated that further details regarding funeral rites and religious ceremonies would be communicated to the public in due course, honoring an artist whose decades of creative work left a lasting imprint on Thai popular culture and the hearts of local audiences.