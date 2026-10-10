Dak Prescott Irked By Stadium Worker After Cowboys Loss To Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expressed frustration following a 24-16 defeat to the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after a third-party contractor at AT&T Stadium shouted “embarrassing” down the player tunnel as the team exited the field.

The Postgame Tunnel Confrontation at AT&T Stadium

As the Dallas signal-caller walked the long hallway toward the locker room following the Week 5 primetime loss, an external worker positioned near the players’ field exit directed the critical remark at the team.

Dak Prescott Responds To Worker At AT&T Stadium Calling Cowboys’ Loss “Embarrassing”

That hesitation triggered a sharp verbal response from the quarterback. “When he said it, I just happened to look at him, and at that point, he looked away,” Prescott recounted to media members, including ESPN. “And when I turned my head back, he said something else. And so that’s the part that, just as a man or as just a person, feel free to speak your mind — just speak it. Don’t cower away from the reaction that you’re going to get.”

The veteran passer added that he wished the incident had not become a public talking point, emphasizing that direct criticism should be met face-to-face without backing down.

Historic Struggles and Offensive Shortcomings Against Tampa Bay

Semantics aside, the defeat etched an unwanted milestone for the franchise. ESPN Deportes documented that this marked only the sixth time in Cowboys history that the team fell to an opponent entering the matchup with an 0-4 or worse record, and just the second such home loss, mirroring a 1975 defeat against the Green Bay Packers under identical winless circumstances.

The offensive unit produced a season-low 16 points, struggling to sustain momentum against a visiting defense. Prescott completed passes while dealing with two interceptions on tipped balls, while return specialist KaVontae Turpin lost a fumble during a kickoff return. Ground production stalled entirely, netting just 50 rushing yards—the lowest total for Dallas since a Week 16, 2024, meeting against these same Buccaneers.

Photo: espn.com

Game Metric Dallas Cowboys Output Tampa Bay Buccaneers Output Final Score 16 24 Rushing Yards 50 241 Turnovers 3 (2 INT, 1 Fumble) 0 Record After Game 2-3 1-4

Defensive Vulnerabilities Draw Scrutiny From Front Office

While the offense searched for answers, the defensive unit continued a concerning trend. ESPN noted that the Cowboys surrendered more than 20 points for the fifth game this season and the twelfth straight contest overall, equaling a team defensive record. Tampa Bay pounded the middle of the field for 241 total rushing yards, highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown scamper by Bucky Irving early in the third quarter.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed the ongoing defensive lapses under first-time coordinator Christian Parker, pointing specifically to failures in stopping the run between the tackles despite possessing veteran interior strength like Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. “We are still, in my mind, right where we started, looking to our defense,” Jones stated, though he maintained that discussing playcalling adjustments at this stage remains premature.

Viral moment shows Dak Prescott firing back at heckler who called Cowboys' loss "embarrassing"

Looking Ahead to the Lambeau Field Trip

Sitting at a disappointing 2-3 record, the Cowboys enter an extended 10-day preparation window before traveling north to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 18. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer emphasized that the locker room must refocus on securing victories they are projected to claim.

“In this league, you’ve got to win the games you’re supposed to win,” Prescott noted, reflecting on Schottenheimer’s locker room address. With the team not returning to AT&T Stadium until a November 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the pressure to reverse the season’s trajectory will clearly accompany the squad to Wisconsin.