Tata Motors raises Iveco Group takeover bid to 14.40 euros per share

Tata Motors has raised its voluntary total takeover offer for Iveco Group to 14.40 euros per share, adding 0.30 euros to its previous bid. The adjustment matches the stock’s recent closing price at Piazza Affari, brings the maximum cash outlay to approximately 3.91 billion euros, and represents what the Indian group calls its final price.

Tata Motors Increases Total Acquisition Outlay

The updated proposal from Tata Motors bumps the cash consideration up from 14.10 euros per share to 14.40 euros. According to details reported by Il Sole 24 ORE, the Indian automaker announced that this 0.30 euro increase constitutes its best and final determination for the offer, meaning no further hikes will follow.

Should all shareholders tender their shares, the total maximum cash outlay required for the transaction will expand by 81.36 million euros, reaching a peak of approximately 3.906 billion euros. All other terms and conditions of the initial offer remain strictly unchanged, according to the official corporate communications.

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Regulatory Delays Prompt the Price Revision

The decision to sweeten the bid stems directly from a slight deferment in the completion timeline. Tata Motors clarified that the regulatory clearance process has required more time than initially anticipated across certain jurisdictions. Despite the delay, the company maintained that its previous valuation was already full and fair.

The revised per-share figure incorporates a notable premium over historical market prices. It sits 6.77% above the official stock price recorded on July 29, 2025—the final trading session before the transaction announcement—and reflects a 33.47% premium compared to July 17, 2025, just before initial acquisition rumors began circulating.

Offer Metric Previous Terms Updated Terms Per-Share Consideration 14.10 EUR 14.40 EUR Maximum Cash Outlay 3.824 Billion EUR 3.906 Billion EUR Premium vs. July 17, 2025 N/A 33.47% Premium vs. July 29, 2025 N/A 6.77%

Board Endorsement and Current Tender Progress

The leadership team at Iveco Group has promptly welcomed the financial adjustment. In a formal corporate note, the company confirmed that the revised offer enjoys the full backing of its board of directors, which has formally recommended that shareholders accept the proposal.

Parallel updates from Borsa Italiana tracking the ongoing tender period show that investor participation reached 28.44% of the target securities as of October 9, 2026, following 14,456 newly submitted requests that day. The voluntary acquisition effort, which launched on September 7, remains scheduled to close on October 26, 2026.

Photo: la Repubblica

Upcoming Shareholder Votes and Ministerial Talks

Shareholders must now prepare for formal voting procedures. The board has strongly encouraged investors to vote in favor of resolutions tied to the acquisition during the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, which is officially convened for Friday, October 16, 2026.

The meeting will bring together Iveco Chief Executive Officer Olof Persson and Girish Wagh, head of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, to discuss future industrial footprints, maintaining Turin as a central hub, and safeguarding local employment levels.

What Does The Iveco Deal Actually Give Tata Motors | Markets Today #298