Goldman Sachs analyst George Cole attributes US Treasury bond liquidation

Goldman Sachs analyst George Cole attributes US Treasury bond liquidation

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As sovereign debt markets face severe downward pressure globally, U.S. Treasury yields have climbed toward levels not witnessed in over two decades. According to reporting from Il Sole 24 ORE, traditional explanations such as domestic inflation and public debt expansion fail to fully account for the magnitude of this sell-off, pointing instead to deeper structural market shifts.

The Bottom Line

  • Surging Yields: The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reached 5.35%, marking its highest point since 2002 amid persistent institutional selling.
  • Escalating Debt Service: Federal data shows that more than $1 out of every $5 collected in U.S. taxes is now funneled directly into national debt interest payments.
  • Cross-Market Contagion: Global bond liquidation has directly bled into equities, driving European indexes down and pushing Italian BTP-Bund spreads past 100 basis points.

The Structural Drivers Behind the Treasury Sell-Off

Market analysts examining the fixed-income rout point to a confluence of pressures driving investors away from long-term sovereign paper. As detailed by Corriere della Sera, George Cole, head of European rates strategy for Goldman Sachs Research, attributes the massive bond liquidation to expanding fiscal deficits, capital-intensive artificial intelligence investments, and persistent energy price shocks.

Weighing Federal Interest Pressures Against National Deficits

The fiscal strain on Washington continues to mount as new debt is issued at higher prevailing rates.

Goldman Sachs analyst George Cole attributes US Treasury bond liquidation
Photo: Corriere della Sera

Because approximately 33% of negotiable Treasury debt matures within 12 months, the average interest rate paid by the government—standing at 3,475% as of August—faces upward pressure as legacy paper rolls over. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office projects a 2026 fiscal deficit of $1.993 billion, outstripping revenue growth and ensuring continued heavy primary issuance. During the acute market moves on October 7, the spread between Italian BTPs and German Bunds widened to 117 basis points.

More on this story: Global Bond Yields Rise Amid Fiscal Pressures and High Capital Demand

Metric Previous Period Current Reading
U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield historical average 5.35% (Peak October 2026)
Net Interest Outlays Prior Year Baseline > 1,1 trilioni di dollari
Projected Federal Deficit Prior Year Baseline $1.993 Billion
Italy-Germany 10-Year Spread Sub-100 bps > 100 bps

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Senior Editor, Economy An award-winning financial journalist and analyst, Daniel brings sharp insight to economic trends, markets, and policy shifts. He is recognized for breaking complex topics into clear, actionable reports for readers and investors alike.

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