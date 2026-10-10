The White House has issued an order requiring federal agencies to use the terms “superintelligens” or “SI” instead of “artificiell intelligens,” warning that anyone resisting the terminology will be treated as an enemy of the administration, according to reporting by Expressen.

Earlier orders from the administration instructed federal departments to scrub official websites, public communications, and regulatory reports of the standard nomenclature. Federal agencies in the United States were ordered to refer to AI as “superintelligence” and “SI” in public communication, on websites, in reports, and other material, because the extraordinary technologies that American innovators are pioneering far surpass what was imagined when the term “artificial intelligence” was first used.

The Battle Over Terminology and the Threat of the “Enemy” Label

The conflict moved from administrative policy to open threats when President Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday, stating plainly that the White House considers anyone continuing to use “artificial intelligence” instead of “superintelligence” to be a direct opponent. President Donald Trump made an opinion poll among the general public last month about a renaming because he considered the expressions artificial intelligence and AI to be incorrect and very unclear, maintaining that superintelligence or SI is a much more elegant and correct description of the phenomenon.

Photo: Expressen

Despite resisting calls for stricter legislative controls, the administration has cultivated close ties with prominent tech executives. Elon Musk announced that he is renaming his corporate entity SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, aligning with the president’s lexical demands. The announcement followed a high-profile ceremony where both Musk and Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang received the National Medal of Science at the White House.

From Domain Speculation to Federal Special Forces

Concurrently, the administration has institutionalized the shift by establishing a dedicated federal apparatus. As reported by Aftonbladet, President Trump announced the creation of the “Super intelligence force,” a new special unit tasked with coordinating federal policy to maintain American dominance in the sector. The group, designed to act as a primary bridge between the White House and major tech developers, will be led by Director of Intelligence Jay Clayton and will report directly to the president.

Photo: Breakit

Metric / Action Previous Designation New Administration Standard Primary Acronym AI (Artificial Intelligence) SI (Superintelligence) Federal Domain Usage ai.gov (Domain active, text updated) SI references across federal sites Special Oversight Unit Standard agency channels Super intelligence force Slovenian Domain Surge ~2,000 registrations (August) ~44,000 registrations (September)

The administration’s insistence on nomenclature fits a broader pattern of presidential renaming campaigns, echoing prior unilateral efforts to alter geographical monikers such as the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario in official federal parlance.