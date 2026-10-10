LA City Council Honors Retired NBA Star Russell Westbrook

Retired NBA star and Los Angeles native Russell Westbrook was officially honored by the Los Angeles City Council on Friday, October 9, 2026, at City Hall for his illustrious basketball career and extensive philanthropic work in underserved local communities.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Retirement Permanence: With Westbrook officially cementing his transition away from the hardwood following an 18-season career that concluded with the Sacramento Kings during the 2025-26 season, fantasy managers and league bettors can fully remove him from any future roster projections.

With Westbrook officially cementing his transition away from the hardwood following an 18-season career that concluded with the Sacramento Kings during the 2025-26 season, fantasy managers and league bettors can fully remove him from any future roster projections. Legacy Valuation: The recognition underscores his historic floor general metrics—including 209 career regular-season triple-doubles—solidifying his status as a lock for future Hall of Fame voting.

The recognition underscores his historic floor general metrics—including 209 career regular-season triple-doubles—solidifying his status as a lock for future Hall of Fame voting. Foundation, which continues to drive economic and educational engagement across Southern California.

City Hall Recognition and Local Roots

Councilwoman Heather Hutt presented Westbrook with a formal certificate during the Friday ceremony, celebrating his dual impact as both an elite athlete and a civic leader. As noted, Hutt emphasized Westbrook’s deep connection to the municipality during the proceedings.

“Some people just play basketball, but some make change of what the game means to the city. Today, we’re celebrating someone who did both. Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles through and through,” Hutt said. Westbrook attended Leuzinger High School in Lawndale before starring for two seasons at UCLA, helping the Bruins reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2007 and 2008.

Philanthropic Impact in South Los Angeles

While basketball analysts frequently measure Westbrook through box-score metrics, local leaders focused heavily on his community initiatives. Hutt specifically pointed to the reading room established by the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation at 75th Street Elementary School in South Los Angeles—the very campus Westbrook attended as a child.

Photo: nbclosangeles.com

“Ask families in South L.A. about Russell Westbrook, they won’t talk about stats. They’ll talk about the reading room he built at 75th Street Elementary, the same school he walked into as a little boy,” Hutt stated during the City Hall presentation.

Joined by his mother and family members, Westbrook reflected on the roots of his charitable mindset. “The ability to give back started when I was really young. … I was always seeing my mom, my dad give, give, give, give, give so much, and as a young child, I didn’t really understand how or why … because we didn’t have much growing up,” Westbrook remarked. “When I’m done playing, I always told myself legacy is something that, it’s not what you do on the court, it’s what you do with the platform.”

Historical Career Resume and Final Season

Westbrook announced his retirement on August 12, 2026, closing out an 18-year professional career highlighted by nine All-Star selections, the 2016-17 NBA Most Valuable Player award, and inclusion on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He holds the league record for regular-season triple-doubles with 209, eclipsing Oscar Robertson’s long-standing benchmark of 181. Westbrook matched Robertson's historic feat by averaging a triple-double over an entire regular season, accomplishing it four separate times.

Career Milestone / Statistic Value NBA Seasons Played 18 Regular-Season Triple-Doubles 209 (All-Time Leader) All-Star Selections 9 NBA Scoring Titles 2 Assists Title Leader 3 Seasons Final Season Averages (Sacramento, 2025-26) 15.2 PTS, 6.7 AST, 5.4 REB (64 Games)

Drafted fourth overall in 2008 by the Seattle SuperSonics—who relocated to become the Oklahoma City Thunder before his rookie campaign—Westbrook’s career journey spanned stops with the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and finally the Sacramento Kings during the 2025-26 campaign.

Beyond his on-court production, his foundational footprint extends to major institutional backing, including a substantial donation announced in 2015 to support the construction of UCLA’s Mo Ostin Basketball Center, where the practice court bears his name.

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