MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ Launches with Panther Lake Architecture at $1,800

MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ Launches With Panther Lake Architecture and an $1,800 Price Tag

The MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ is an enthusiast-grade Windows gaming handheld powered by Intel’s Arc G3 Extreme processor, featuring an 8-inch IPS display and an 80Wh battery, as Ynetnews reported.

Handheld gaming PCs remain a niche market in Israel. Nintendo’s Switch 2 has secured considerable popularity, but Windows- and Linux-based competitors like the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go have failed to achieve the same footprint. These devices run demanding PC games away from home, yet their size and weight limit portability.

Wait for Intel's Panther Lake or Buy the MSI Claw 8 AI+ NOW?

MSI previously introduced the Claw 8 AI+, a Lunar Lake-powered device with an 80Wh battery that saw minimal marketing in Israel. Despite limited exposure, it outperformed competitors such as the Legion Go 2 in select metrics. The new Claw EX builds on that foundation, focusing on raw processing power and power efficiency.

Enhanced Performance in Real-World Testing

The core upgrade in the Claw EX is Intel’s Arc G3 Extreme processor, built on the Panther Lake architecture. While many competing handhelds rely on AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z2 Extreme processors, Intel’s new chip delivers substantial performance and energy efficiency gains over the previous Core Ultra 7 258V.

Intel's Panther Lake Architecture is INSANE

Testing demonstrates performance improvements of roughly 40% to over 70% depending on the game and power limits. In titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk 2077, and Resident Evil 9, performance increases by at least 30% to 40%.

In Forza Horizon 6 tested at 1200p with medium settings and XeSS Balanced, the EX matched the performance of the older model running at 25 watts while operating at just 15 watts. This efficiency extension yields up to two additional hours of battery life under specific workloads. For lighter titles such as Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades II, the device reaches around four hours of battery life at maximum graphics and 120Hz.

Photo: MobileSyrup

Users can adjust power limits up to 35 watts, though pushing past 30 watts yields minimal gains unless connected to a charger.

Display Specifications and Ergonomic Design Changes

Competitors already ship with OLED panels featuring higher peak brightness and superior contrast ratios, making the IPS panel a weak point in the hardware package.

Panther Lake Overview: In-Depth with Architects & Engineers | Talking Tech | Intel Technology

Impact of Global Memory Shortages on Pricing

Severe shortages in the global memory market drive much of that cost. In Israel, the handheld retails for roughly 7,000 shekels.

These pricing dynamics position the device as an enthusiast-grade product aimed at buyers with deep pockets. While it delivers notable power efficiency and generational performance leaps, the cost restricts it to a narrow demographic of portable gaming enthusiasts.

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