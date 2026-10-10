Côte-d’Or Employment, Inclusion and Diversity Forum in Dijon

The 5th edition of the Côte-d’Or Employment, Inclusion, and Diversity Forum (Forum Emploi Inclusion Diversité de la Côte-d’Or) is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2026, running from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM at CCI Formation Toison d’Or, located at Place des Nations Unies in Dijon.

Organized as a continuous recruitment and professional development day, the regional tour stop features a 100% inclusive job-dating format aimed at matching candidates with recruiters across diverse sectors. In addition to direct hiring interviews, the venue hosts stands offering solutions in professional training, apprenticeships, career transitions, and the Validation of Acquired Experience (VAE). Attendees can also access candidate coaching, entrepreneurship support, and industry demonstrations.

Structured Panel Discussions on Modern Workplace Challenges

The program features three core panel discussions tackling contemporary human resources and corporate social responsibility (RSR/RSE) challenges. The morning sessions begin at 10:45 AM with a panel focused on job diversity and talent mixity, highlighting businesses, organizations, and professional sectors that recruit and train across all demographics. At 11:30 AM, a second panel addresses mental health and invisible disabilities, exploring methods to integrate, support, and equip the workforce through employment and training.

The afternoon session commences at 1:00 PM with a focus on entrepreneurship, leadership, and gender equality. This session features inspiring career paths, personal testimonials, best practices, and the presentation of regional awards. Throughout the day, speakers from the regional tour address employer branding, workplace parity, disability inclusion, intergenerational employment, financial inclusion, and the integration of artificial intelligence in the professional sphere.

The Inclusion, Diversity, and Equality Charter and Regional Trophies

A central feature of the event’s closing phase is the collective signing of the Inclusion, Diversity, and Equality engagement charter. Promoted by the association Halte Discriminations, the charter invites participating organizations to use their partnerships and institutional powers to advance equal opportunity for all participants.

While the Dijon event hosts daily recruitment and networking, the broader initiative leads toward the formal presentation of the Inclusion & Diversity Trophies. The awards ceremony is scheduled for the conclusion of the regional tour on November 26, 2026, at the Grand Forum Emploi Inclusion Diversité RH & RSE in Besançon. The awards recognize virtuous enterprises with human resources practices adapted to the regional diversity of Bourgogne Franche-Comté, as well as standout entrepreneurs who have successfully created or taken over businesses. Award recipients receive a €1,000 grant to assist in promoting their initiatives to the public and the media.