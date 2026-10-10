A massive fire broke out at a key oil products terminal in Rostov-on-Don following a series of heavy explosions caused by an overnight drone attack. The facility, identified in independent reporting as the Yug Rusi terminal situated in the city’s Railway District, handles petroleum product exports, supplies fuel to Russian military forces, and generates crucial export revenue.

According to the governor, emergency services were dispatched to the scene, and air defense units shot down more than 50 unmanned aerial vehicles starting the previous evening. Russian officials also reported that a railway bridge sustained damage during the strikes, halting train traffic in both directions.

Open-source intelligence analysts studying footage of the incident determined that the blaze struck the Yug Rusi terminal, which operates with a design capacity of approximately 2.5 million tons per year and acts as a transshipment hub for the Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant. Satellite monitoring systems operated in conjunction with NASA confirmed the intensity of the blaze, showing thick plumes of smoke rising over the facility.

Footage of drone strike on a port in Russia’s Rostov region and destroyed “shadow fleet” tanker

Previous Strikes on Regional Fuel Infrastructure

The latest overnight strike follows a pattern of aerial attacks targeting Rostov’s energy logistics. Ukrainian defense forces previously struck the same oil products terminal in the Bataysk area on July 9, 2026, igniting a significant fire on its grounds. Later in September 2026, air strikes targeted the core production facilities of the Novoshakhtinsk plant itself.

Independent Russian media outlet ASTRA noted that the terminal’s commercial activities directly contribute to funding operations against Ukraine by providing foreign currency earnings alongside military logistics support.

Photo: nv.ua

Broader Campaign and Official Response

Russian authorities have maintained strict controls on operational details surrounding the damage, emphasizing the activation of regional air defense networks rather than detailing specific structural losses at the burning terminal.

While local emergency services continue containment work at the site, transit disruptions persist across the transport corridors near Rostov-on-Don as engineers inspect the damaged railway infrastructure following the overnight bombardments.

Drone strikes in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don kills 5, according to region’s governor