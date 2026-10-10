India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi? Playing XI Selection Dilemma

Ahead of the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11, 2026, the Indian team management faces a critical selection dilemma regarding whether to deploy attacking spinner Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi. Following a run chase by West Indies in Ranchi on October 9, India’s bowling attack requires a tactical adjustment in the middle overs to curb aggressive batting line-ups.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Kuldeep’s Middle-Over Value: If selected, Kuldeep commands high fantasy value in formats rewarding economy and middle-over dot balls, backed by his 2024 T20 economy of 7.39 and strike rate of 12.5.

If selected, Kuldeep commands high fantasy value in formats rewarding economy and middle-over dot balls, backed by his 2024 T20 economy of 7.39 and strike rate of 12.5. Bishnoi’s Powerplay Potential: Bishnoi offers multi-phase utility, making him a differential pick if team selections favor an aggressive over inside the powerplay.

Bishnoi offers multi-phase utility, making him a differential pick if team selections favor an aggressive over inside the powerplay. Toss and Dew Factor: Fantasy managers should monitor the Indore toss closely; dew early in the evening heavily impacts wrist-spin grip, tilting market odds toward skiddier bowlers.

Tactical Pressures at the Holkar Stadium

The second fixture of the series on October 9 in Ranchi exposed vulnerabilities in India’s bowling blueprint. West Indies chased 250 runs with nine balls to spare, leaving the series level at 1-1. During the critical 7 to 15 over phase, the Indian attack failed to secure breakthroughs. Heavy evening dew made gripping the ball difficult for the spinners, transforming the surface into a batting paradise.

As the teams travel to Indore for the third T20I, it is reported that the management must weigh the distinct skill sets of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. With Washington Sundar ruled out of the squad on October 1, Axar Patel remains the primary finger-spinning option. Consequently, tactical balance dictates that only one wrist-spinner will feature in the starting XI.

Match-Up Metrics: Kuldeep Versus Bishnoi

Selecting between Kuldeep and Bishnoi depends on opposing batter profiles. Left-handers like Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford present distinct challenges that favor Bishnoi’s away-turning leg-spin. Conversely, right-handed power hitters like Rovman Powell and captain Shai Hope are vulnerable to Kuldeep’s wrong-uns and sharp inward angles.

Statistical resumes further complicate the choice. Kuldeep boasts a 7.39 economy rate and a 12.5 strike rate in 2024 T20 fixtures, proving his reliability in stifling momentum through the middle phases. Meanwhile, Bishnoi maintains a career economy hovering around 7.5 with over 70 wickets, alongside a proven capacity to operate effectively during the powerplay.

Strategic Execution Under Dew and Pitch Conditions

Playing conditions at the Holkar Stadium will ultimately dictate the final team sheet. If India bowls second, deploying Bishnoi for an early powerplay over before moisture compromises the ball is a viable strategy. If defending a total, handing Kuldeep two overs between the 7th and 12th markers offers the best path to breaking partnerships.

Reports also suggest that Indore’s black soil pitch could tempt the team management to include an extra fast bowler. The tactical toss decision at the venue will finalize whether India relies on Kuldeep’s classical loop or Bishnoi’s flat trajectory.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.