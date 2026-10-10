Viewers react to Katarina Flatland’s intense competitive behavior on “Norges dummeste

Katarina Flatland, the 37-year-old Norwegian television personality and physician, is facing a wave of viewer backlash following her appearance on the third season of TV 2’s competitive program Norges dummeste. While the show thrives on its ironic premise, Flatland’s intense display of competitiveness has sparked a polarized debate regarding her on-screen persona.

The Competition Dynamics and Viewer Backlash

The core of the controversy stems from Flatland’s self-described “abnormally high” drive to win. In the season’s opening episode, which aired recently, participants were tasked with high-pressure challenges ranging from mathematics and history to practical bomb-defusal exercises. According to reporting by Dagbladet, Flatland’s celebratory reaction after successfully completing a task—and her subsequent admission to a fellow contestant that she struggled to remain “sympathetic” during the heat of competition—led some viewers to label her as “cocky” and a “know-it-all” on social media. After successfully completing a task involving cutting cables in the correct order, she celebrated with “storming cheers.” Returning to the other participants, she told Aleksander Sæterstøl (31), who failed the task, “I cannot be sympathetic now, I feel, sorry.”

The reaction highlights the delicate balance of reality television, where contestants are often expected to be “sporty” while maintaining a relatable, humble exterior. While some audience members found her behavior “unpleasant,” others have defended her, suggesting that her high energy and direct approach are exactly what the show needs to maintain its momentum. Newsner Norge noted that, generally speaking, the third season has been well-received, with many viewers praising the program as a weekly highlight despite the individual debates surrounding specific contestants. The show, hosted by the popular duo Jan Thomas (59) and Einar Tørnquist (44), requires 12 celebrities to compete in various subjects to avoid the title no one wants—a title won last year by AnneMa Yuvali (66).

Photo: Filmweb.no

Participant Status Key Takeaway Katarina Flatland Facing criticism for being perceived as “cocky” due to high competitiveness. Benedicte Adrian Was the first contestant eliminated. Production Context Show features 12 celebrities competing to avoid the title of “Norges dummeste.”

The Casting Process and Participant Perspectives

The production features a diverse cast including Mímir Kristjánsson, Naomi Oseki, and Leif Einar “Lothepus” Lothe. For some, the invitation to join the program raised immediate questions, with artist Benedicte Adrian noting she wondered why the production had considered her. In contrast, Flatland stated she provided the “fastest yes” the producers had received, as she finds it the “most fun program to watch on TV.” Other participants, like Raylee Charlotte Kristiansen, acknowledged that their participation directly addresses their own academic weaknesses.

The Psychology of High-Stakes Reality TV

Flatland addressed the potential for such friction during a press event on September 26, 2026. She openly acknowledged that her competitive instinct is essentially “a diagnosis,” explaining that she becomes “nauseatingly excited” during challenges. She confessed to Dagbladet that her husband, Harald Dobloug, often remarks that her level of self-confidence is so high it would be worthy of a Nobel Prize if it could be bottled. She further clarified that she never intended to appear “cocky,” stating, “I just get very excited.”

This admission provides a window into the “character” versus “person” divide that producers of reality formats like Norges dummeste rely on to drive engagement. By casting individuals with strong personalities—ranging from politicians like Mímir Kristjánsson to influencers like Aleksander Sæterstøl—the production team creates an environment where intellectual gaps and personality clashes are inevitable. As Filmweb reported, the casting process often involves reaching out to individuals who are aware of their own knowledge gaps, though Flatland noted she was one of the quickest to accept the invitation because she finds the show genuinely entertaining.

Broader Industry Implications for Celebrity Branding

The situation involving Flatland underscores a broader trend in Norwegian television, where the “celebrity competition” format remains a staple of high-reach programming.

Photo: Newsner Norge