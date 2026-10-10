Ella Langley Cancels Tulsa Concert Over Security Threat

Country singer Ella Langley canceled her scheduled concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday, citing a serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue staff, and her team. Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show, Langley announced in a social media post.

The Bottom Line

Ella Langley called off her Tulsa arena concert hours before showtime after receiving a security threat directed at attendees, staff, and her team.

Local law enforcement conducted a building sweep and stated they found no credible threat, though the singer proceeded with the cancellation anyway.

Ticket refund details are scheduled to be released by venue officials as soon as possible.

The Last-Minute Cancellation at Tulsa’s BOK Center

The 27-year-old country artist announced the sudden shutdown through social media channels just hours before she was set to take the stage in Oklahoma. Langley explained that the decision came after consultation with local authorities, venue officials, and her personal security detail. Emphasizing that she refused to put anyone in harm’s way, Langley noted that the choice was not made lightly. I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am, she added in her statement.

Fox News Digital reported that the singer’s second studio album, Dandelion, serves as the anchor for her current headlining arena trek, The Dandelion Tour. The tour initially launched on May 7, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio, and later expanded with 21 additional dates. Ticket holders who had planned to attend the Tulsa stop now face postponed plans while awaiting official reimbursement details from the venue.

Diverging Assessments from Local Police and Tour Management

While Langley’s camp and venue representatives prioritized caution, law enforcement officials offered a contrasting assessment of the situation. According to Fox News, the Tulsa Police Department posted an update on Facebook explaining that authorities take large events seriously and thoroughly inspect venues beforehand. The department’s K-9 unit, Bomb Team, Patrol, and BOK security conducted a comprehensive sweep of the building and surrounding area following a phone call threatening the lives of eventgoers.

Photo: foxnews.com

Police confirmed that their sweep yielded no dangerous items or credible threats to the event’s safety. Law enforcement officials communicated these findings to the performer’s staff, yet the artist’s team ultimately decided to call off the performance regardless.

Venue Response and Pending Refund Information

Management at the BOK Center echoed safety concerns in an official statement released on Friday, asserting that the well-being of everyone involved remains an absolute priority. The safety of fans is our foremost concern and will always come first, the statement read. Venue representatives apologized to ticket holders for the disruption and confirmed that the facility cannot proceed under such circumstances.

Photo: fox19.com

Event Detail Status / Information Artist Ella Langley Scheduled Venue BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma Reported Date Friday, October 10, 2026 Official Reason Reported security threat Police Finding No credible threat located during building sweep

The official Instagram account for the BOK Center indicated that ticket refunds and additional guidance for affected patrons will be shared publicly as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the Tulsa Police Department stated that an active investigation into the threatening call remains ongoing.