Danny Dyer hosts Saturday Night Live UK as TV highlights return

Richard Ayoade and Hannah Waddingham lead the voice cast of Krapopolis, an adult animated comedy created by Dan Harmon that dropped on iPlayer last month, alongside a television and streaming slate featuring Strictly Come Dancing, Marble Hall Murders, and Apple TV’s Matchbox the Movie.

Television and Streaming Highlights for the Weekend

Krapopolis quietly launched on BBC Three and iPlayer, delivering six 20-minute episodes of ancient Greek comedy led by Richard Ayoade, Hannah Waddingham, and Matt Berry.

quietly launched on BBC Three and iPlayer, delivering six 20-minute episodes of ancient Greek comedy led by Richard Ayoade, Hannah Waddingham, and Matt Berry. Matchbox the Movie brings Mattel’s toy line to Apple TV in a spy caper starring John Cena and Jessica Biel.

brings Mattel’s toy line to Apple TV in a spy caper starring John Cena and Jessica Biel. Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One for week three with 14 pairs remaining after last week’s first elimination.

Ancient Greece Meets Modern Satire in Krapopolis

Set in ancient Greece, Krapopolis follows the benevolent mortal Tyrannis—voiced by Richard Ayoade—as he attempts to rule his namesake city using modern ideas. Tyrannis navigates his royal duties while managing an eccentric divine family, including his vain goddess mother Deliria, voiced by Hannah Waddingham, and his husband Shlub, played by Matt Berry.

Toy Adaptations Expand on Apple TV with Matchbox

Following Mattel’s box office success with Barbie, the toy giant is pushing further into screen adaptations with Matchbox the Movie, now streaming on Apple TV. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the breezy caper casts John Cena as CIA covert agent Sean, who returns to his hometown for a funeral and reconnects with childhood friends known as the Matchbox Gang. Alongside Jessica Biel as a paramedic and Sean’s former crush, the plot thickens when a nuclear warhead vanishes, framing Sean and dragging his friends into a globe-trotting world of close-quarter violence and fast cars.

Drama and Mystery Across Weekend Schedules

Weekend broadcasting offers a mix of reality competition, mystery drama, and thriller cinema. On BBC One, Strictly Come Dancing enters week three following the exit of Chris and Amy in their Baywatch gear, leaving 14 pairs to compete. Lacey and Vito have confirmed they will perform a samba to Bamboléo by the Gipsy Kings. Meanwhile, Anthony Horowitz’s mystery drama Marble Hall Murders continues on BBC One at 9:20 pm, featuring Lesley Manville as book editor Susan investigating a roman à clef set in Crete in 1955.

Title Platform / Channel Genre / Format Key Talent Krapopolis BBC Three / iPlayer Adult Animated Comedy Richard Ayoade, Hannah Waddingham, Matt Berry Matchbox the Movie Apple TV Action / Spy Caper John Cena, Jessica Biel Strictly Come Dancing BBC One Reality Dance Competition Lacey, Vito, Tess Daly Marble Hall Murders BBC One Mystery Drama Lesley Manville, Anthony Horowitz

Late-Night Thrillers and Nostalgia Broadcasting

For late-night viewers, Channel 4 offers Three Women at 1:30 am—though also streamable—based on Lisa Taddeo’s nonfiction book about sex and desire. In this episode, Lina, played by Betty Gilpin, recounts a disturbing student memory to Gia, played by Shailene Woodley. Film options also include Ben Affleck’s knotty kidnap thriller Animals on Netflix, featuring Kerry Washington and Gillian Anderson, alongside Yorgos Lanthimos’s surreal comedy-drama Poor Things broadcasting on Channel 4 at 10 pm.