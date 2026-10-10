Japan Agriculture Minister Scandal Puts Sanae Takaichi Cabinet Under Pressure

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces a growing political crisis as Agriculture Minister Liang Hesheng refuses to resign over controversial remarks regarding local budget allocations, compounding a series of scandals that have damaged public trust in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Budget Retaliation Threats Spark Opposition Backlash

The controversy centers on comments made by Agriculture Minister Liang Hesheng during a May political gathering, which surfaced publicly later. Liang admitted to boasting that he had substantially slashed fiscal road budgets for Nasukarasuyama and Nakagawa towns in Tochigi Prefecture because neither municipality supported him during the February House of Representatives elections. Although Liang lost his local seat, he secured a parliamentary return through the proportional representation block. Media reports indicated that the remarks triggered immediate, widespread criticism from political opponents and the Japanese public alike.

By October 5, Liang issued a formal apology in the upper house, conceding that his remarks deviated from the facts and constituted personal misconduct. Yet, he insisted on remaining in office. Prime Minister Takaichi quickly defended her appointment, stating on October 8 that she had issued a severe reprimand to the minister but would not remove him from her cabinet, which took office in mid-September. Takaichi acknowledged the impropriety of the statements while maintaining that Liang should fulfill his duties after offering a full explanation.

Here is why that matters: opposition parties are capitalizing on the vulnerability. On October 9, parliamentary affairs chiefs from six opposition groups, including the Constitutional Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for People, convened to coordinate a censure motion against Liang. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting within the ruling coalition itself. Jiji Press noted that internal anxiety within the LDP is spreading, with senior members suggesting that Liang’s eventual resignation is practically inevitable as public anger grows.

A Cumulative Wave of Governance Scandals

The agricultural minister’s predicament is not an isolated incident for the Takaichi administration. It arrives on top of multiple ethical lapses involving senior LDP figures throughout the year. In March, then-Education Minister Matsumoto Yohei faced intense scrutiny over allegations of maintaining an improper relationship with a married woman. Months later in July, a political funding scandal emerged within the LDP’s Fukuoka prefectural chapter, where former assembly leaders were reportedly forced to hand over substantial sums to cover golf and dining expenses, forcing prominent figures like Kurauchi Iwao to resign from his assembly post.

The friction continued into October when Narita Osamu, a prominent LDP figure in Aichi Prefecture and vice chairman of the Aichi prefectural assembly, was accused of driving a vehicle into an athletic competition venue during the Asian Games. Osamu apologized and announced his resignation. These cascading controversies have fueled widespread public fatigue. Social media users and political analysts point out that the administration routinely relies on quick resignations or evasive maneuvers to weather scandals without addressing the deeper systemic issues of money in politics.

Date Official Involved Scandal Description Outcome May / Oct Liang Hesheng (Ag. Minister) Threatened budget cuts for electoral non-support Apologized; Prime Minister Takaichi issued reprimand, refused removal March Matsumoto Yohei (Ex-Ed. Minister) Extramarital affair allegations reported by media Intense public criticism and scrutiny July Fukuoka LDP Chapter Forced large financial contributions (“tribute” funds) from local officials Kurauchi Iwao resigned from assembly post October Narita Osamu (Aichi Assembly) Drove a vehicle into an athletic competition venue Issued an apology and announced resignation

But there is a catch. Public frustration extends far beyond individual misconduct to the broader structural relationship between political power and funding in Japan. Critics argue that leadership responses remain superficial, treating symptoms rather than the root causes of electoral and financial corruption.

Political Survival and the Cost of Patronage

For Prime Minister Takaichi, replacing a cabinet member so soon after a major cabinet reshuffle carries severe political consequences. Jiji Press highlighted that removing Liang would mark the first ministerial departure of her tenure, delivering a damaging blow to her political capital. Observers note that while Japanese politics frequently relies on swift ministerial exits to defuse immediate public anger, the underlying policy and financial practices remain largely unchanged.

Photo: 凤凰网

As opposition parties finalize their parliamentary maneuvers and public discontent simmers online, the administration’s ability to maintain discipline is facing a test. Whether this controversy remains contained to a single errant minister or broadens into a full-scale crisis of governance depends entirely on how much longer the ruling coalition can absorb the fallout from its own ranks.