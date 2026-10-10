Santiago Metro Line 5 Suspended After Train Fire and Smoke Scare

Passengers aboard a Metro de Santiago train on Line 5 experienced moments of intense fear on the night of Friday, October 9, 2026, when an electrical arc in a tire triggered thick smoke, sparks, and loud popping sounds during the evening rush hour.

Chaos on Line 5 and the Evacuation at Rodrigo de Araya

The disruption began shortly after 8:00 p.m., paralyzing a significant stretch of Santiago’s underground transit system. Metro de Santiago announced via its official X account at 20:12 hours that service on Line 5 was restricted strictly to the route between Plaza de Maipú and Ñuble, leaving the corridor from Rodrigo de Araya to Vicente Valdés completely out of service.

According to BioBioChile, an auditor named Ignacio recounted hearing repetitive explosions as the older, square-style train cars continued moving toward the platform. “We thought it was going to blow up completely,” Ignacio told the outlet, describing heavy sparks and smoke filling the interior while passengers scrambled to exit. Another witness on X posted video footage showing a smoke-choked cabin filled with panicked commuters.

Initial reports from Bomberos (Firefighters) suggested a short circuit on the tracks had sparked a fire, drawing units from both Ñuñoa and Metropolitano Sur to the scene, as El Mostrador noted. However, Carabineros later clarified that the incident stemmed specifically from a defective train tire that showered the undercarriage with sparks while in motion.

Extended Closures and Emergency Transit Support

The shutdown affected eight key stations: Rodrigo de Araya, Carlos Valdovinos, Camino Agrícola, San Joaquín, Pedrero, Mirador, Bellavista de La Florida, and Vicente Valdés. Furthermore, passenger transfers to Line 4 at Vicente Valdés were suspended indefinitely during the crisis.

Photo: Teletrece

To mitigate the gridlock, Red Movilidad deployed emergency contingency buses to cover the gap between Ñuble and Vicente Valdés, alongside reinforcing surface routes such as the 210, 210v, 210e, and 213e. Teletrece confirmed that despite the intense panic and confusion among families aboard the train—including a young girl observed visibly distressed alongside her father—police and transit authorities reported zero injuries during the evacuation.

Full Normalization and System Recovery

Maintenance teams worked through the evening to inspect the tracks and rolling stock. By 21:19 hours, Metro de Santiago issued a follow-up statement confirming that all affected stations were fully operational once again and that Line 4 transfers had reopened.

The company officially attributed the incident to an electrical arc in a tire that generated heavy smoke, reiterating an apology for the severe evening disruptions while assuring the public that all passengers were safely evacuated at Rodrigo de Araya without physical harm.