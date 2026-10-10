More than one-third of Dutch adults fail to meet daily physical activity guidelines. ASICS data and scientific warnings issued ahead of World Mental Health Day reveal rising sedentary habits among young adults, threatening both physical health and psychological well-being.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Minimal Effective Dose: Data indicates that just 15 minutes of daily physical activity is sufficient to elicit measurable improvements in mood states.

The Growing Sedentary Deficit Across the Netherlands

Modern conveniences have fundamentally altered human movement patterns. Findings highlight that 36 percent of Dutch adults miss baseline movement requirements. Projections indicate that if current trajectories persist, the Netherlands will face 6.6 million individuals struggling with a structural movement deficit by the year 2035.

Biologist Mátyás Bittenbinder compares modern life to a biological terrarium. He notes that high screen times and indoor isolation trap individuals mentally, while simple physical displacement outdoors restores health. Global data gathered by ASICS from 34,000 respondents demonstrates that 55 percent of Dutch residents spend an entire day devoid of notable physical movement. More than a third can manage three days indoors without stepping outside.

Demographic Group Inactive Percentage Mental Health Score (out of 100) Young Adults (18–24 years) 41% miss guidelines 63 Older Adults (65+ years) – 74

Vulnerability Among Young Adults and Digital Isolation

The heaviest burden falls on the youngest cohorts. Among young adults aged 18 to 24, 41 percent fail to meet basic movement standards, marking a 34 percent increase in severe movement deficits compared to a decade prior. Digital substitution has accelerated this decline, with 38 percent delegating daily tasks to artificial intelligence and nearly half relying on digital interactions over face-to-face contact.

This lifestyle penalty reflects directly in psychological metrics. Young adults score an average of 63 out of 100 on mental well-being scales, whereas adults aged 65 and older average 74. Furthermore, 84 percent of surveyed youth report struggles with somberness, stress, and motivational deficits linked to physical stagnation.

Evolutionary Mismatch and the Movement Conservation Project

David Raichlen, professor of anthropology at the University of Southern California, points out that modern society has engineered physical effort out of daily existence. Although comfortable, our brain and body are not built for it.

To counteract this decline, ASICS introduced the Movement Conservation Project, establishing formal status for the preservation of movement. Findings associated with the initiative show that breaking sedentary routines does not demand extreme athletic endurance. A 15-minute daily bout of physical activity is enough to elevate mood.

Broader Public Health Trajectory

Integrating structured bouts of movement into daily routines serves as an intervention against the costs of a sedentary society.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.