Egypt Poultry Division Proposes Fair Value Plan For Chicken Prices

In October 2026, Egypt’s poultry sector faces mounting cost pressures as white chicken prices climb toward 85 to 90 Egyptian pounds per consumer kilo. The Cairo Chamber of Commerce’s poultry division reports that farm-gate prices previously sat between 62 and 67 pounds, forcing smaller producers out of the market before supply tightening pushed rates higher.

The Bottom Line

Farm-Gate Inflation: Production costs sit between 68 and 70 Egyptian pounds per kilo, while producers target an adjusted farm price of 75 pounds.

Production costs sit between 68 and 70 Egyptian pounds per kilo, while producers target an adjusted farm price of 75 pounds. Consumer Impact: Retail prices for white chicken reach 85 to 90 pounds per kilo across regional markets like Qalyubia, with processed cuts such as strips and pane touching 240 pounds.

Retail prices for white chicken reach 85 to 90 pounds per kilo across regional markets like Qalyubia, with processed cuts such as strips and pane touching 240 pounds. Supply Adjustments: The government plans to integrate whole and cut poultry into national supply card systems starting January 1.

Diverging Regional Retail Prices and Production Costs

Market monitors highlight notable variations in retail pricing across Egyptian governorates. According to reporting from Youm7, white chicken retailed at 85 Egyptian pounds per kilo in Qalyubia markets, while colored Sasou breeds reached 94 pounds and native Baladi chickens hit 120 pounds. Processed items commanded significantly higher premiums, with pane, strips, and cordon bleu all priced at 240 pounds per kilo. Additional cuts recorded in Qalyubia markets included drumsticks at 140 pounds per kilo, thighs at 107 pounds, wings at 65 pounds, and shish tawook at 235 pounds.

Meanwhile, data placed the nationwide average price at 85 pounds, noting that feed costs, logistics, and supply chain inputs drive the daily movements. Producers argue that winter heating requirements and elevated feed expenses narrow their operating margins unless regulatory bodies enforce a fair baseline value.

Photo: اليوم السابع

Product Category Average Farm-Gate Price Average Retail Price White Chicken (Kilo) 65 – 71 EGP 85 – 90 EGP Sasou Chicken (Kilo) Not Reported 94 EGP Baladi Chicken (Kilo) Not Reported 100 – 120 EGP Table Eggs (Crate) 115 EGP 125 – 130 EGP

Chamber Proposals for a Regulated Pricing Committee

He pointed out that this practice was applied in the local market during the 1980s, and that it is no longer in use at the present time. Furthermore, red meat prices in Egypt ranged between 444.5 pounds per kilo for Kanduz beef, while Mutton was recorded between 450 and 500 pounds per kilo.

He emphasized that a fair farm-gate price of 75 pounds provides the necessary profit margin to keep operators inside the production cycle without letting consumer prices exceed 85 pounds.

Photo: جريدة البورصة

Integration Into National Supply Card Systems

To mitigate consumer hardship amid these adjustments, regulatory authorities have cleared the inclusion of whole and cut poultry products into Egypt’s subsidized ration card network. This distribution framework will activate on January 1.

State agencies, including the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade alongside veterinary authorities, continue inspection campaigns across local markets. These measures aim to secure food availability and prevent monopolistic pricing while the domestic poultry sector navigates its post-loss production recovery.