South Africa Fuel Price Crisis: Petrol and Diesel Hit Record Highs

South Africa faces a severe fuel price crisis as petrol and diesel prices hit record highs from October 7, 2026. The government has not reintroduced temporary fuel tax relief measures, leaving motorists exposed to a General Fuel Levy of R4.10 for petrol and R3.93 for diesel, alongside a total petrol tax bill of R6.58 per litre.

The Bottom Line

Benchmark Brent Crude averaged over $101 per barrel in September due to ongoing US and Iran tensions, shipping costs, and declining inventories.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its near-term inflation forecasts above 5% for later this year, driven primarily by rising energy and transport costs.

Fiscal Constraints Prevent Return of General Fuel Levy Relief

When temporary fuel tax relief measures were active between April and June, they reduced the General Fuel Levy (GFL) by R3 a litre on petrol and up to R3.93 a litre on diesel. According to Patrick Buthelezi, an economist at Sanlam Investments, reintroducing those shields is no longer feasible because the Treasury lacks sufficient fiscal space.

Reintroducing relief would require additional borrowing or spending cuts. As a result, households and businesses must bear the full impact of higher energy costs.

However, she warned that government borrowing to subsidise fuel risks driving up bond yields and weakening the rand.

Global Oil Markets and Departmental Price Drivers

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announced that benchmark Brent Crude averaged more than $101 per barrel in September, up from $87.89 previously. eNCA reported that government cited continued US and Iran tensions, high shipping costs, and decreasing inventories as primary drivers behind the adjustment. Additional factors included lower global inventories of refined products and a negative cumulative slate balance of R10.45 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of August 2026.

Daily Maverick reported that Petrol 95 grade rose by R3.33 per litre to exceed R30.25 per litre, while diesel climbed by up to R3.24 per litre to cross the R35 mark. The state fuel levy also increased by 4.38 cents per litre to 87.66 cents.

Fuel Type Price Adjustment (October 2026) Estimated New Price Level Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP) +312.000 c/litre Over R30.00 / litre Petrol 95 (ULP & LRP) +333.000 c/litre > R30.25 / litre Diesel (0.005% sulphur) +324.380 c/litre > R35.00 / litre Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale) +358.000 c/litre Varies by zone

Broader Economic Fallout and Second-Round Inflation Pressures

Sustained high fuel prices are rippling through supply chains, raising freight, agricultural, and operating costs. EWN reported that the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) is engaging government and the fuel industry to weigh cushioning measures after diesel crossed the R33 mark, though the council has not yet announced immediate fare adjustments.

Photo: Daily Maverick

Rising wage demands and inflation expectations could cause fuel price pressures to become embedded across the broader economy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.